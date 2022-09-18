Though police denied a case of recording videos of girl students in the Chandigarh obscene video leak case, a Bhaskar report has claimed that the girl admitted to recording multiple filthy videos of girls and sharing them with a man she knew. As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the accused girl student confessed to recording several videos to the manager of the hostel.

According to the report, which cites the FIR, a group of female students approached the hostel warden around 3 p.m. on Saturday. They told her that a girl was filming pornographic recordings of six female students in the bathroom. Rajwinder Kaur, the hostel warden, then proceeded to question the girl. Meanwhile, the hostel manager was notified of the situation, and ordered the girls to convene at a place.

During the meeting, the accused student was questioned if she had filmed and sent videos, to which she answered in the denial. There were no videos found on the accused’s phone when it was examined. Suspicions were aroused since the accused continued to receive calls and messages from a person throughout the episode.

The manager asked the accused to receive the call and put it on speaker. The accused was then asked to ask the caller to send screenshots of their chat. As the caller sent the screenshots of the chat, it became evident that videos were sent to the person, and subsequently, she confessed. The accused then said that she made the videos and then sent them to her friend Sunny in Shimla. It is after this confirmation that the manager reached out to the police.

Now, questions are raised over the claims made by Mohali SSP that only a single video has been filmed. Mohali SSP recently refuted reports that a female student at Chandigarh University leaked various recordings of female students taking showers.

The Chandigarh University video leak case

On September 18, it was revealed that a female student of Chandigarh University allegedly made nude videos of fellow female students of the University while they were taking baths and sent them to a man from Shimla. Furthermore, media reports suggested that the University administration allegedly tried to suppress the matter and did not inform the Police or take any action.

Irked by the University authorities, the students started protesting, following which Police were called. The Police used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after some students allegedly overturned PCR vans. The matter is under investigation, and the exact details of the case will be revealed once the Police finish the probe.