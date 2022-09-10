On Friday, a Muslim woman named Ikra willingly converted her religion from Islam to Hinduism in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandasaur district and married a Hindu man. The woman married her love Rahul Verma and accepted Hinduism as her new religion amid the religious chants at Gayatri Mandir.

According to the reports, the woman will now no more be identified as Ikra but as Ishika Verma after she accepted Hinduism following her marriage with Rahul. The incident is said to have happened on September 9 at Mandsaur’s Kalakhet Gautam Nagar Gayatri temple. The girl who performed Ghar Wapsi however has demanded security from her family members fearing they may harm her or her husband. “My family should leave us alone. They should not do anything to me or Rahul”, she said.

Mandsaur BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodia took cognizance of the incident and congratulated the couple on their wedding. He mentioned that journalist Jafar who had recently accepted Hinduism and changed his name to Chaitanya Singh Rajput was also present at the wedding.

जोधपुर की इकरा हिंदू धर्म स्वीकारते हुएं ईशीका बनने जा रही है, मंदसौर के कालाखेत गौतम नगर गायत्री मंदिर में विधि विधान से प्रकियाचल रही है, कुछ माह पहले श्री जफर शेख पत्रकार ने भी हिंदू धर्म को स्वीकारा किया था कि मौजूदगी में यह कार्यवाही चल रही है शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/EzdtQIQeXQ — Yashpal Sisodiya, MLA Mandsaur (@ypssisodiya) September 9, 2022

Rajput (earlier known as Jafar) who helped the duo get married, talked to Opindia and confirmed that Rahul who hails from Mandasaur now stays in Jodhpur, Rajasthan with his family. “He owns a dance class and also is completing his education. The girl Ikra was his neighbour and they loved each other”, he added.

Rajput further said that both Rahul and Ishika are adults and they had already signed a marriage agreement in the Udaipur court. “Now both of them got married in Madasaur following the Hindu culture. All the rituals were performed during the wedding”, he stated.

Meanwhile, Rajput also added that the Rajasthan Police are harassing the family members of the boy. “After their Court marriage, the girl’s family reported an FIR against Rahul in Jodhpur. The Rajasthan Police is harassing his family. First, they took Rahul’s mother and later Rahul’s brother to the police station. They are still there being harassed”, Rajput said.

According to media reports, Ishika has studied till class 9 and is 19 years old. Ishika reiterated that she has converted her religion to Hinduism willingly and that she wants her family members to stay away from her husband and her new family.