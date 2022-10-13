On October 13, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was detained by Delhi Police from the National Commission of Women’s (NCW) office in the national capital. The commission had summoned Italia in connection to the video where he was seen using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP workers had staged a protest outside the NCW office today after the women’s body had issued the summons to him, where Italia was also present.

Delhi | AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi Police https://t.co/qSkvPOJqPD pic.twitter.com/LKjdiDbvSn — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

In a statement, Delhi Police said that they had received a complaint from NCW against him. He was taken by the police for questioning in the matter. The police said, “We received a complaint from the NCW against him and are taking him for questioning about the same.”

Speaking to the news agency ANI, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, “He [Gopal Italia] denied getting a summon, but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video, but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it wasn’t him in the video.”

He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting.He had claimed it wasn’t him in the video: NCW chief on AAP Gujarat chief summoned over a purported video where he used derogatory language for the PM pic.twitter.com/XO9O4EOOtO — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

She further added that the written statement by Italia and his statement at the commission did not match. Furthermore, Italia’s supporters attempted to enter the NCW office forcefully. She said, “He hasn’t given a proper reply. I’ve told the police, too, that action should be taken against him because he was creating an atmosphere to impact the law and order situation. His supporters attempted to enter(NCW office) forcefully.”

I had an important meeting at 2pm which is now delayed as I couldn’t step outside. If 100-150 people come&threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to NCW office &only answer a few questions. Why did he have to lie & bring so many lawyers?: Rekha Sharma pic.twitter.com/9HRrgvsrme — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Sharma said there were 100-150 AAP workers outside the office who threatened her. She had to stay in the office and miss out on important meetings scheduled for the day. She said, “I had an important meeting at 2 PM, which is now delayed as I couldn’t step outside. If 100-150 people come and threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to the NCW office and only answer a few questions. Why did he have to lie and bring so many lawyers?”

AAP spreads fake image of Gopal Italia in lock-up

After Gopal Italia was detained by Delhi Police, AAP leaders circulated a photo showing the Gujarat AAP leader standing behind the iron grill of a police lock-up. It was claimed that Italia has been put in a police lock-up after he was detained.

But the AAP leaders used an old photograph to make the claim. In the visuals from the NCW office, it can clearly be seen that Italia was wearing a sleeveless jacket over a white shirt, but in the photo shared by AAP leaders, he is seen wearing a checked shirt. Therefore, it is an old photo.

Delhi Police has also refuted the claims of AAP and said that Italia has only been detained for questioning, and the AAP leaders are spreading old photos. Delhi police sources also said that lock-up seen in the photo does not belong to Delhi Police. The police may take cognizance of of the fake news spread by AAP leaders and can take appropriate actions.

‘I am Sardar Patel’s descendant’ claims Italia

Before getting detained by the Police, Italia claimed in a tweet that he was a descendant of Sardar Patel and that he would not be scared of “BJP’s tactics”. He wrote, “The NCW chief is threatening to put me in jail. What can the Modi government give to the Patel community other than jail? BJP hates Patidar society. I am a descendant of Sardar Patel. I am not afraid of your prisons. Put me in jail. She has called the police. They are threatening me.” Notably, before Italia, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia had claimed to be a descendant of Maharana Pratap.

Quoting Italia, Delhi CM and AAP chief Kejriwal wrote, “Why is the entire BJP behind Gopal Italia?”

AAP workers create a ruckus outside the NCW office

A crowd of Aam Aadmi Party workers created a ruckus outside the National Commission for Women (NCW) office in Delhi. The party workers gathered outside the NCW office after the NCW served notice to Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia for his indecent words against PM Modi and women.

Gopal Italia was pulled up for his comments against PM Narendra Modi in which he called the Prime Minister a ‘neech’ person. Now, his other video has gone viral in which he called the temples and Dharmic gatherings of Hindus like Kathas the centres of exploitation of women. AAP workers have decided to back the abusive leader even after the NCW called these comments misogynistic and sexist in nature and summoned him to clarify the same.

Gopal Italia, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, has received a summons from the National Commission for Women for using a derogatory term for the Prime Minister as well that is equally offensive to women. The NCW has claimed in its notice that Italia’s offensive language is sexist, discriminatory against women, and abhorrent.