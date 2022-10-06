A 17-year-old youth named Shivam was stabbed to death in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on 5th October 2022 late in the night. He was returning home after the Vijaya Dashami procession.

The youth was killed in DDA flats in the Jahangirpuri police station area of Delhi. 17-year-old Shivam, a resident of Mukundpur, had gone to Jahangirpuri to see the Vijaydashmi fair. When he was returning from there, Shivam had an argument with some boys near the DDA flats. Soon the argument turned into a scuffle and it turned violent.

Three to four miscreants stabbed Shivam one after the other with knives and fled from the spot. When the people around saw Shivam on the ground in a pool of blood, he was immediately taken to the nearby Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where the doctors declared Shivam dead during treatment. A knife was still stuck in his chest when the killers fled and the locals saw him.

The matter was reported to the police. Jahangirpuri police station also reached the spot. Shivam’s family members reached the hospital after they were informed. At present, the police are questioning the people near the spot to investigate the whole matter. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station. According to the police, the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them. Reportedly, two of the accused have been already arrested, and they have been identified as Nitin and Sachin, both aged 18 years. The search is on for the others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “A call was received at 11.48 pm from BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri informing that a man had injury marks on his chest and that he was admitted to the hospital. The witness, who took Shivam to the hospital, said he saw a fight between some people at a park near G-Block in Jahangirpuri and later found him in an injured condition.”

“My son came to see the Ramlila. He would have turned 18 in the new year. We want strictest of punishments for those responsible. They should be hanged,” Shivam’s father said.

This is not the first case of stabbing someone over minor altercations. Such cases have increased in Delhi in the recent past. Recently, three Muslim assailants stabbed a Hindu youth to death over an old rivalry.