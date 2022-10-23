ABP News journalist Rubika Liyaquat celebrated Dhanteras in Ayodhya and updated about her celebrations in a Twitter post on 23rd October 2022. As expected, many Muslim Twitter users abused her for celebrating a Hindu festival.

Rubika Liyaquat wrote in her tweet, “Ramlalla called and we were present. Purchased utensils in Ayodhya on Dhanteras. Earlier, my mother used to call and remind me. This time my sister Anjum Liyaquat told me to buy some metal. Happy Dhanteras.” Along with this tweet, Rubika Liyaquat posted some pictures in which she is seen buying some utensils in Ayodhya. Diwali is a Hindu festival celebrated across India to commemorate return of Shri Ram, Maa Sita and Lakshman back to Ayodhya after defeating Lankan demon king Ravan 20 days prior on Dussehra.

As soon as she posted this on her Twitter handle, many Muslim Twitter users attacked her in replies to her tweet and abused the TV journalist for celebrating the Hindu festival. Alfia Tauseef wrote, “You should have bought the utensils quietly if at all you wanted to buy them at a discount. Why make such a drama?” Aaesha Tauseef posted in her reply, “Begairat Insan hai ye” which means she is a shameless person.

Begairat insaan hai ye. — AAESHA TAUSEEF 🇵🇸 (@aaeshatauseef_) October 23, 2022

Mohsin Shah posted, “Aunty, at least you opened up your true self just like Jitender Rizwi. This is a very good thing. Everyone has a right to follow the religion he believes in. No one becomes a Hindu or a Muslim just because of his or her name. Many people are deceived by your name. Thanks for revealing your true identity.”

Chalo kam se kam ab jitendar razwi ki tarah khulkar samne to hona anty? Ye bahut achhi bat haiii sabko pura haq haiii wo jis marzi mazhab ko follow kare Nam se koi hindu ya muslim nahi hosakta bahut se log ap ke nam se dhoka kha jate haiii😄😄😄 shukrya apna asliyat batane ka🌷 — Mohsin Shah (@MohsinS24667122) October 23, 2022

Mohammad Umar replied, “Summun Bukmun Umyun.” This is verse number 18 from chapter number 2 of the Quran. It means, “Deaf. Dumb. Blind.”

Summun Bukmun Umyun — Mohammad Umar عمر. (@Umaransariiii) October 23, 2022

Another Twitter user Zawiya posted, “It’s good to maintain the tradition of celebrating each other’s festival, but if you’re doing this to make the BJP supporters specifically Kapil Mishra & Yati types then you are on wrong track, and the attached video is self-explanatory, as no difference between Angrez and Bhakts.” In the attached video, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s interview is seen in which he says how he isolated himself when he was in the UK and how he maintained his separate identity. Imran Khan further says that just because of being in the UK did not make him like a British man. For explaining this, he gave the example of a donkey. He said, “Even if a donkey is painted with black and white strips, it does not become a zebra.”

It’s good to maintain the tradition of celebrating each others festival, but if you’re doing this to make the BJP supporters specifically kapil mishra & Yati types then you are on wrong track, and attached video is self explanatory, as no difference between Angrez and Bhakts pic.twitter.com/xFqTF7C5p5 — Zawiya (@Zawiyaaa) October 22, 2022

Sayed Shehzad Haider Abidi posted a video of Jitender Narayan Tyagi consuming gaumutra at the time of accepting Hinduism. He essentially suggested Rubika Liyaquat to convert to Hinduism.

Md Reyazul Haque wrote, “Do whatever you want to do in this world. Allah is watching rest all.”

जो करना हैं दुनिया में ही कर लो

बाकि अल्लाह सब देख रहे हैं https://t.co/3SltqmPlHj — Md Reyazul Haque (@MdReyazulHaque7) October 23, 2022

Chahat Ali questioned Rubika Liyaquat’s faith (Iman). Chahat Ali replied, “What is the Iman of people like you?”

Tumhare jeso ka imaan ? https://t.co/Nkbu3naC8u — Chahat Ali (@drchahat007) October 23, 2022

Asim Siddiqui took gaumutra jibe and replied, “Just now you have to drink cow urine to attain salvation!”

बस अब गौमूत्र पीना बाकी है मोक्ष प्राप्ति के लिए! https://t.co/BlAmy2xtAa — Asim Siddiqui 🏹عاصم صديقي (@AsimSiddiqui_7) October 23, 2022

Many Muslim celebrities are on the receiving end of the abuse by hand of Islamists who get angry at them for celebrating Hindu festivals which, according to Islam, is a sin. Islam believes that idol worship is a sin and does not allow worship of any other gods other than Allah. Hence, Muslim celebrities get attacked when they celebrate Hindu festivals and also often have their Muslim credential cancelled.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, cricketer Muhammad Kaif and sometimes even Hindu Pakistani cricketer Dinesh Kanaria have been on receiving end of hatred for just being inclusive and celebrating Hindu festivals.