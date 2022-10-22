On the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh state government, the madarsas in the state are being surveyed. So far, 360 madrasas in the Saharanpur district have been found to be unaided by the government. Darul Uloom Madarsa of Deoband is one such unaided madarsa. Darul Uloom is a 156-year-old madrasa. It is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1861—an act for the registration of literary, scientific and charitable societies.

In fact, after the order of the state government, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh had also instructed to conduct a survey of unaided madarsas. The survey was started by forming teams at the tehsil level. The survey work started in the district on September 10. Sadar tehsil of Saharanpur has the highest number of unaided madarsas. The least aided madarsas have been found in Behat tehsil. As the survey is still on, the number of such madarsas may increase.

So far, more than 360 such madarsas have been found, which do not get assistance from the government. The highest number of 123 madarsas are in Sadar tehsil. While the lowest madarsas have been found in Behat tehsil. However, the survey is going on in Behat tehsil. Officials say that the number of madarsas in Behat tehsil is expected to increase. The DM will prepare the survey report and send it to the government by November 15.

District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said, “The survey team is preparing a report on the prescribed format. In this, a point-wise survey report is being prepared on the curriculum of madarsas, establishment year, founder, operating institution, the number of students, government aid to madarsas, and the number of teachers, etc.”

DM Akhilesh Singh added, “So far, 360 such madarsas have been detected which do not take help from the government. Darul Uloom also does not take help from the government. It is registered in the Societies Act, but it cannot be said that it is illegal. There is some confusion among people about the survey. The survey aims to find out how many madrasas are getting aid from the government. madarsas that are aided by the government are required to register with the minority department. But madarsas that are not taking aid from the government cannot be called illegal unless it is confirmed that the source of aid received by them is not proper.”

A conference of madarsas of UP was held in Darul Uloom Deoband in protest against the survey of unaided madarsas by the state government. In this, Maulana Arshad Madani said that it is the right of the government to conduct a survey of madarsas. There is no illegal activity inside madarsas. It is the responsibility of the Government to find out if there is any. In the conference organized on the survey of unrecognized madarsas, Darul Uloom Deoband clarified its stand and said that there is no need to fear and panic about the survey, but cooperate in the survey and give complete and correct information.