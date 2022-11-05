A day after the Madras High Court had allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold its route march processions in 44 places in Tamil Nadu out of the proposed 50 places, the organisation had decided to postpone the rally planned to be held on 6th November 2022. While the High Court judgement had come as a victory for the Sangh against the Tamil Nadu government which was not granting permissions for the program, the organisation has decided not to hold the march as planned as the Madras High Court imposed conditions and restrictions on conducting the route march while granting permission for the same. RSS decided to postpone the event after it was learnt that the court has ordered the rallies to be held in indoor places or confined grounds only.

RSS had asked for permission for marches at 50 places. The court nodded to hold the programs at 44 places in the state and imposed several conditions and restrictions on them. In view of such an order, the RSS has now decided to challenge the order of the High Court.

The High Court allowed holding rallies at 44 places instead of 50

On Friday, November 4, The RSS was permitted to conduct route marches and have public gatherings at 44 locations around Tamil Nadu by a single-judge bench presided over by Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan reprimanded the police for not allowing rallies at 47 places in the state only on the basis of information received from the intelligence department, and also issued instructions to it to hold rallies at 44 places. The court said that there was nothing adverse in the intelligence reports cited by the police while denying permission. The High Court order came after Tamil Nadu police denied permission for the march despite court orders asking to grant the permission.

However, the judge’s logic behind not allowing the rally at six places was that the situation in those places in the state was not right. The six places where the RSS did not get permission to hold the rally are Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Pollachi (all three parts of Coimbatore district), Palladam in Tirupur district, Arumanai in Kanyakumari district and Nagercoil.

Various conditions were imposed on the RSS rallies

Besides, the court also imposed certain conditions on the permitted rallies, including the stipulation that the rallies must be held in indoor stadiums or such enclosed facilities. The Madras High Court had said that nothing should be said in Sangh rallies about the organizations banned by the central government. At the same time, the RSS members should not speak or work on any issue that affects the autonomy and integrity of the country. Apart from this, the workers attending the rally were also banned from bringing sticks and any other kind of items which may cause injury.

The Madras High Court bench had said that an undertaking can also be taken from the RSS for these rallies, which ensures that any loss of public or private property will be compensated by the Sangh itself. The court had said that if any of these conditions are not met, then the police authorities are free to take the necessary action as per the law. The court had said that the rallies will have to be conducted peacefully, otherwise, RSS will face consequences.

RSS postponed the program and decided to challenge the order

When detailed order from the High Court was made available, the terms and conditions imposed became clear. Following this, the RSS top leadership held a meeting on 5th November 2022 and decided to postpone it and to challenge the order. The organisation particularly objected to the condition that marches must be held inside indoor places only. R. Vanniyarajan, president of South Zone RSS, said in a statement, “The Madras High Court ruling imposed restrictions on conducting the route march — it could be held only indoors in an auditorium or within four walls of the compound. This is unacceptable to us.”

He added, “Across India including places like Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal, the route marches were being held in public roads and the Madras High Court verdict is not acceptable to us.”

Rabu Manohar, the advocate representing RSS said, “the judgment was delivered by the high court yesterday. Initially it was said that permission was given for 44 places and it was deferred in 6 places. When we saw the order, we came to know that in all the 44 places, permission was given inside closed premises or a stadium and for such events permission is not needed.”

RSS leaders said that the route marches are meant to be held on roads and streets and not inside stadiums or grounds, therefore they can’t hold it as per court orders.

The organisation had originally planned to hold the route march at 50 places in Tamil Nadu on October 2, but as the Tamil Nadu government denied permission for the same, it was rescheduled for November 5.