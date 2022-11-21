On Thursday, November 17, the Rewa police in Madhya Pradesh solved a murder case they had been pursuing for nearly 9 months and arrested a 31-year-old man named Yunus Ansari. Ansari had brutally killed and dismembered his business partner Vikas Giri’s body in February of this year before disposing of it in the Dudhmuniya forest. The police started investigating the case after it recovered 80 pieces of the victim’s skeleton from the forest in the same month.

Police arrested Ansari under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the police arrested Yunus Ansari, the prime accused in the case, another accused, his brother-in-law Sirtaj Mohammad, is still at large, Rewa superintendent of police (SP), Navneet Bhasin said.

The Rewa SP added, “A resident of Chhuiya village Vikas Giri, 21, a plantation contractor of the forest department, went missing in October 2021. His father filed a missing complaint. In February, some cattle grazers found some parts of his skeleton and his Aadhaar Card in the Dudhmuniya forest and they informed the police. Later, on February 5, police recovered 80 pieces of the skeleton from the forest.”

“After investigating the case for nine months, police nabbed the accused. The villagers informed that Giri was seen many times with Ansari’s sister. Ansari was also a business partner of Giri. Police interrogated Ansari many times but he didn’t confess to the crime. Police detained Ansari on November 14 and cross-questioned him. In the interrogation, Ansari claimed that Giri was assaulting his sister. Sirtaj and Ansari caught him red-handed at their house. They attacked him with a rod. He died on the spot. Later, they took the body into deep forest and dumped it,” said the SP.

This incident follows the heinous murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was strangled and butchered into 35 pieces by her live-in lover Aftab Amin in Delhi’s Mehrauli neighbourhood. During Aftab’s police interrogation so far, police have learned that he chopped Shraddha’s dead body into 35 pieces and then threw those body parts around Delhi over the next 18 days. Aftab also revealed that he burnt his live-in partner Shraddha’s face after chopping her body into pieces, in order to hide her identity.