The FIFA World Cup match between Morocco and Belgium, which resulted in a shock 2-0 win for the North African side, resulted in riots in Belgium’s capital Brussels. The Moroccan immigrants, who are present in large numbers in Belgium, went on a rampage after the win, destroying cars and scooters, and in one case, even the Belgian flag.

Belgium 🇧🇪 👀💥

Towns And Cities Are Now Being Destroyed And Smashed Up Across Brussels As Riots By Non Natives Escalate Into The Night. pic.twitter.com/q3gA8SiWKu — Suzanne Seddon (@suzseddon) November 27, 2022

Belgian police eventually detained twelve people and made one arrest. The riots were not limited to Belgium alone, as neighbouring Netherlands also saw riots in the capital city of Amsterdam and the port city of Rotterdam.

The Moroccan fans clashed with riot police in the Belgian capital as riots broke out around the city. Most of the supporters were wearing Moroccan flags. Police had to use tear gas, water cannons, and attempted road closures to disperse rioters in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium, as well as Antwerp, a business hub and a very busy port.

🇧🇪#Belgium



Terrifying scenes from the streets of Brussels tonight as Moroccans riot in celebration of Morocco’s win against Belgium



Police are desperately trying to contain the riots.



Tell me again how having this in our streets is “strength”. #BELMAR #marocbelgique pic.twitter.com/NiJ2UqOKjs — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) November 27, 2022

According to police in the adjacent Netherlands, riot police attempted to break up a gathering of 500 soccer fans who attacked police with fireworks and glass in the port city of Rotterdam. Unrest was reported in Amsterdam and even at The Hague by the media.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close advised people to avoid the city centre and said officials were taking all possible measures to maintain calm on the streets. On police instructions, even subway and tram traffic had to be halted. “Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” said Close.

A hundred police officers were on duty, and residents were told to stay away from certain areas of the city centre. Several streets and metro stations were closed to stop the violence from spreading in the city. According to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere, the situation became quiet at 7 o’clock local time and precautionary patrols continue to be placed in the affected neighbourhoods.

“The rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway,” the police stated. “Also, a journalist was injured in the face by fireworks. It is for these reasons that it was decided to proceed with police intervention, with the deployment of water cannon and the use of tear gas,” authorities further added.

Morocco’s shocking World Cup win over Belgium was a huge upset, and the vast number of Moroccan immigrants in Belgium and the Netherlands were celebrating that. However, things got out of hand as the celebrations turned violent.

Morocco, who started the tournament with a hard-fought draw against the 2018 finalists Croatia, was expected to lose the match against the Belgian side ranked number 2 in the world, however, Belgium looked totally listless as Morocco hit them with 2 late goals. The ‘Golden Generation’ of Belgian football is set to bow out without any major trophy unless they conjure up a miracle in their last match against a well-drilled Croatian outfit.

Morocco is now on top of the table in Group F, and a positive result against Canada in their last group game will be enough to push them to the next stage of the competition, against all odds. Their game against Canada is scheduled for the 1st of December, in what may turn out to be the biggest footballing game for both the sides involved. On the same day, Belgium face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, who looked very impressive during their comfortable win against Canada.