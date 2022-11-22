Days after it came to light that Qatar invited Indian fugitive, hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik, to preach Islam to football fans during the FIFA World Cup, reports emerged that the radical preacher met Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood’s hate preacher Omar Abdul Kafi before reaching Qatar. Kafi is the Islamist preacher who inspired suicide bomber Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, who carried out the 2010 Stockholm blast.

Two bombs detonated in central Stockholm on December 11, 2010, killing the bomber and injuring 2. The blasts were labelled as terrorist acts by the Swedish Security Service. Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, a Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, had carried out the bombing. It was then revealed that al-Abdaly was inspired by the teachings of Egypt-based Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood’s hate preacher Omar Abdul Kafi.

On Social Media, this information was shared by Saudi-based journalist Zahack Tanveer who Tweeted, “Zakir Naik before reaching #FIFA Qatar, met the #MuslimBrotherhood’s hate-preacher Omar Abdul-Kafi, who inspired #Stockholm suicide bomber Taimur Abdulwahab. Previously, Kafi termed #911 attacks as the “comedy film”, and also gave sermons to eliminate #Jews.”

Zakir Naik himself took to Facebook to share the video of his meeting with Omar Abdul Kafi.

On November 20 it was reported that the radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is accused of money laundering and delivering hate speech in India, has been invited to Qatar to preach Islam. According to reports, Zakir Naik reached Doha ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he will give religious lectures throughout the tournament in the country.

Videos showed Zakir Naik arriving at a FIFA World Cup venue in Qatar ahead of the opening ceremony on the 20th of November.

It is notable that Zakir Naik holds similar views on the Islamic prophet as remarked by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Qatar had vehemently protested when Nupur Sharma had talked about Prophet Mohammad’s marriage, and it was one of the first countries to complain to the Indian government over the controversy that erupted following the remarks by ex-Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Zakir Naik is wanted by Indian police on suspicion of money laundering and hate speech in India. India barred Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation from operating, accusing him of inciting and assisting its followers in promoting or attempting to foster sentiments of animosity, hatred, or ill-will amongst religious communities and groups. After leaving India in 2016, Zakir Naik fled to Malaysia.

On March 30, 2022, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notice declaring the Islamic Research Foundation an illegal association and banned it for the next five years. This organization was established by Zakir Naik.

Zakir Naik’s Islamist preachings and its violent consequences

The radical Islamist activities of Zakir Naik have been well documented. In 2016, terrorists involved in the Dhaka blast case admitted that they were influenced by the preacher’s speeches.

In 2019, Naik was banned from giving speeches in Malaysia after he made racist comments against Hindus and Chinese Malaysians. He was interrogated for hours in connection to the same. The government of India had taken his channel, Peace TV, off the air for peddling hate propaganda.