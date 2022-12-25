Uttar Pradesh: Mohammed Wasi electrocuted wife Uma Sharma alias Aqsha Fatima, buried her body in his room

Yet another case of brutal murder has come to light in Uttar Pradesh. In Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Hafizapur, a person named Mohammed Wasi gave an electric shock to his wife and then buried her dead body in a room in his house.

Reportedly, Mohammed Wasi got into a relationship with a Hindu girl named Uma Sharma who used to reside in the same locality. The two soon got married. After their marriage, Wasi changed her name to Aqsha Fatima after converting her to Islam. The couple has two children as well.

According to media reports, the accused Wasi frequently fought with his wife. When the accused’s mother was not at home on Wednesday, December 21, the two had an argument. Wasi brutally thrashed his wife and then electric shocks to her, which caused Aqsha Fatima’s death. Later, Wasi buried Aqsha’s dead body in the room.

Two days after the murder, when Wasi’s mother Aashiya Begum who was in Kanpur called Wasi he told her that Aqsha has gone somewhere. Upon returning the mother of the accused informed the police on Friday about her daughter-in-law going missing, after which the police recovered the dead body and sent it for postmortem.

According to Inspector DP Shukla of the Gola Gokarnath Police Station, the accused did not inform his family members about his crime and the police reached Wasi’s house acting on the complaint lodged by his mother, during the investigation, the police recovered Uma Sharma alias Aqsha Fatima’s dead body. The deceased victim was first brutally assaulted and then electrocuted by her husband.

Circle Officer (CO) informed that there were no injuries on the deceased victim’s body, however, accused Mohammed Wasi has admitted to have electrocuted her. Accused Wasi has been arrested and is currently being questioned.