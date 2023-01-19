On Tuesday night, an MBA student named Deepak Singh from Umedanda village of Jharkhand committed suicide in a rented apartment he shared with his sister. His family members stated that Deepak ended his life after being constantly forced to convert to Islam.

According to the reports, before committing suicide, Deepak wrote a mysterious note as his WhatsApp status asking his friends and family to keep in mind the names of Maulana and a person named Naseem. “Alvida Dosto, Maulana aur Naseem ko yaad rakhna (Goodbye friends, Do not forget Maulana and Naseem),” his note on WhatsApp status read.

Reportedly, Anil Singh, the father of the deceased, registered a police complaint on Wednesday and stated that his son was being mentally harassed and was being forced to change his religion from Hinduism to Islam. The Police have filed the FIR and have begun the investigation into the case.

Anil Singh, who is a retired Army official, mentioned in the complaint that Deepak was in love with a Muslim girl from Dakra, Jharkhand. Later the girl shifted to Banglore for employment and began ignoring Deepak. “My boy was stressed. He shared his thoughts with his friend Naseem who told him that converting religion to Islam might help him improve his relations with the girl”, Deepak’s father said.

“Naseem took Deepak to a Maulana who suggested he change his religion. The duo, Naseem and Maulana, then started forcing my son to convert his religion for that girl. They also demanded money from him. He had to sell his bike to give them money. Naseem and Maulana had told him that they would get him married to the girl. However, his relations with the girl never improved. He was very much stressed,” the complaint read. Anil Singh also reiterated that his son was mentally harassed and forced to convert his religion to Islam. “This is the only reason he has ended his life,” his father said and demanded strict action against the accused.

Reports mention that Deepak was staying with his sister in a rented apartment in the Pahadi Mandir, Chuna Bhatta area. The incident came to the fore after Deepak’s aunt called his sister after she saw his WhatsApp status which read, “Alvida Dosto, Maulana aur Naseem ko yaad rakhna.” The sister then checked into Deepak’s room and saw him hanging.

Deepak was immediately taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where he was declared dead by the doctors. The Police were also informed about the incident and confirmed the suicide after conducting a post-mortem. The case has been filed based on a complaint registered by Deepak’s father. Further investigations into the case are underway.