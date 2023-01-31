In a horrific case of forced conversion that has come to the fore from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old Dalit girl has accused one Mohammad Shahnawaz of holding her hostage for 25 days, during which he tortured her and pressurised her to convert to Islam. When she did not accede to his demands, he beat her up with a belt and wire. The accused also tried to burn her to death by sprinkling kerosene on her and setting her on fire.

The incident came to light when the victim’s family approached the Kanpur police on Tuesday, January 24, with a complaint against Shahnawaz. Subsequently, the police reached the hospital where the victim was admitted and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, the girl suffered severe burns to her face and upper body. When she was admitted, her condition was described as critical.

Giving details of the case in a video byte on January 25, ADCP, South, Ankita Sharma said that the accused was booked under sections 326 and 323 of the IPC and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

She added, “The 18-year-old girl had gone to Lucknow in search of a job, where she became friends with one Shahnawaz. They stayed together for a few days. However, as per the girl, following a dispute Shahnawaz thrashed her and even tried to burn her by pouring kerosene oil on her. The girl was brought to Kanpur by her family members and admitted to a private nursing home in Juhi, from where she was shifted to Ursala hospital. Two teams of police have been dispatched to Lucknow to arrest the accused. The charge of conversion will be verified only after his arrest.”

कानपुर गुजैनी थाना क्षेत्र की रहने वाली एक किशोरी जो लखनऊ में एक पार्लर में काम करती थी, जिसके साथ बीते दिनों एक युवक द्वारा मारपीट और मिट्टी का तेल डालकर जलाने एवं कानपुर पुलिस कमिश्ररेट द्वारा की गई विधिक कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में एडीसीपी साउथ महोदया द्वारा दी गई बाइट। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/ENgH4qNlC2 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 25, 2023

According to reports, the victim lived in a rented house in Ambedkar Nagar in Gujaini, Kanpur, with her elderly grandmother after the death of her parents. She was working in a parlour in Yashoda Nagar and just three months back a friend introduced her to Mohammad Shahnawaz.

In December 2022, Shahnawaz invited the victim to his house in Alambagh, Lucknow under the pretext of getting her a job. When the victim reached Alambagh, Shahnazaw held her hostage and kept threatening and pressurising her to convert to Islam.

On January 3, 2023, the girl tried to escape but Shahnawaz caught her. Infuriated by her attempt to flee, Shahnawaz reportedly beat up the victim with a belt and a wire. Shahnawaz then sprinkled kerosene on the 18-year-old girl and set her on fire.

The people in the neighbourhood rushed to Shahnawaz’s house after hearing the victim’s scream. Seeing the crowd assimilate outside his house, Shahnawaz quickly doused the fire and took the girl to the district hospital. He threatened her against informing her family about what occurred.

The victim, however, called her aunt, when Shahnawaz was asleep and shared her ordeal. She urged her to come to the hospital where the accused had admitted her.

On getting the information, the victim’s family members reached Lucknow and brought her to Kanpur where she was admitted to a private nursing home in Juhi. The girl was later shifted to Ursala hospital in the city.

The family also alerted the police about the incident. Subsequently, the police reached the hospital and initiated an inquiry by recording the victim’s statement.