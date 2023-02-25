After the opposition parties including Congress and George Soros made insinuations about collusion between the Modi government and the Adani group, an event is now being organised for holding a discussion on the alleged ‘Adani scam’. However, the event is being organised by known anti-India groups, which include Muslim groups and groups linked with Maoists.

A public meeting is being organised on March 2, 2023, to discuss the topic ‘Decoding the Adani scam’ at the Patrakar Bhavan near Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The event will feature speeches by Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, advocate Mihir Desai and Feroze Mithiborwala. The event is being organised by freedom fighter GG Parikh, but the list of organisers of the event shows the true nature of it.

The title of the event is ‘Decoding the Adani Scam’, showing that their organisers have already decided that there is a scam done by the Adani group. It is notable that on January 24, a US-based short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research published a ‘malicious’ report targeting Indian conglomerate Adani Group and wiped out over ₹10 lakh crores of investors in the process. Adani group has denied the allegations.

Yes Adani issue is all about stock valuations and that is why the orgs of Catholics, Muslims, Commies and Dalits etc are talking about – ofcourse @t_d_h_nair and @paranjoygt will be there to spread the propaganda! https://t.co/WB0vTCIVfC pic.twitter.com/lViQ9BoSd8 — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) February 25, 2023

Interestingly, the event is being organised by several organisations which have nothing to do with the share market or investors. If the Adani group scammed, they scammed investors in share markets. Therefore, any discussion on the issue should be held by investors or organisations working for investor rights. But the names of the organisers of this event are: People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Sarva Shramik Sangh, Maulana Azad Vichar Manch, National Alliance of People’s Movements, Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, Bombay Catholic Sabha, Dalit Panther Samanvay Samiti, Bharat Bachao Andolan & Maitree Sanstha.

This shows that Christian and Muslim religious groups, and leftist groups are organising the event. While talking about the same, popular Twitter user Alok Bhatt wrote, “Yes Adani issue is all about stock valuations and that is why the orgs of Catholics, Muslims, Commies and Dalits etc are talking about.”

One of the organisers of ‘Decoding the Adani Scam’ happens to People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), which has known links with Maoists. PUCL is connected to the urban naxals, who were nabbed by the Pune police in 2018. Bhima Koregaon violence accused Sudha Bhardwaj and Stan Swamy were connected to the outfit. The PUCL and the organisations that it is associated with has a history of ties to Naxals and separatists in Kashmir as well as Manipur.

In September 2022, PUCL asked to lift the ban on the Popular front of India (PFI). Notably, the ban was imposed on PFI for five years by the Union Home Ministry for its involvement in anti-India activities.

A statement said that a dialogue with the PFI should be started. The organisation demanded that the authorities refrain from using their arrest powers arbitrarily to target Muslim youths based on their involvement or support of the PFI and its affiliates.

PUCL condemns the Mass Raids, the Arrests of PFI leadership and cadre and the Ban on the PFI



Click here to read the full statement by PUCL: https://t.co/q9q3s63VKE — PUCL India (@PUCLindia) September 29, 2022

It urged that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the NIA Act be repealed but that, in the meantime, the NIA Act be altered to guarantee that the State government concerned was contacted, and approval was obtained before the NIA conducted a search or arrest a resident of that State.

Furthermore, PUCL also condemned actions against dubious journalist Rana Ayyub who was accused of misusing money collected through donations during Covid, and former Amnesty India employee Aakar Patel and even the raids on The Wire’s office in November last year.

PUCL connected to George Soros though Colin Gonsalves

Advocate-cum-activist Colin Gonsalves has represented PUCL in the courts on multiple occasions, including the ‘Right to Food’ case. Interestingly, he is the founder of the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) which operates under the aegis of the Socio-Legal Information Centre. It has received funds from George Soros’s NGO in the past.

Some of the efforts HRLN has been involved in include the campaign against ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra, a campaign against Indian sedition laws, and it has been providing free legal aid to Rohingya Muslims in India.

It has also been engaged in activism for the implementation of the RTE Act that works against Hindu-run institutions. Furthermore, HRLN is also linked to a plethora of organizations across the country that seeks to undermine India’s territorial integrity.

Members of the Right to Food Campaign (RFC), an organization HRLN is linked to, were also involved in the protest against then CJI Ranjan Gogoi that sought to undermine the legitimacy of the Indian Judiciary.

National Alliance of People’s Movements

Another organisation behind the event is National Alliance of People’s Movements, with which several professional protestors are associated. It is an alliance of several activist groups in India, and the people behind it include Medha Patkar, Aruna Roy, Baba Amte and many others. Sandeep Pandey, an activist in the organisation, was sacked by Banaras Hindu University in 2016 for his links with Naxalites and for being involved in anti-national activities.