Local officials in Delhi have chosen to construct public restrooms near the British High Commissioner’s residence because they believe it necessary. The UK government, on the other hand, has objected to the decision, citing security concerns, the Economic Times reported on Thursday (March 24).

The report reads that a public toilet has been deemed necessary in the neighbourhood of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis’ residence at Rajaji Marg at Meena Bagh in Lutyens Delhi. However, the UK government has resisted the decision stating security reasons.

This news comes on the heels of India’s decision to remove external security from in front of the British High Commission and the residence of the British High Commissioner in Delhi. The decision, which came as a surprise, is being seen as a reaction to the recent attack on the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani extremists.

On March 22, reports emerged that the Indian authorities had removed barricades placed in front of the British High Commission and the British High Commissioner’s residence and removed all external security provided to the British mission in India.

Apart from removing barricades and bunkers installed in front of the gate of the British High Commission on Shantipath at Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, the team of Delhi police along with PCR vans stationed there has also been removed. Similarly, the barricades installed in front of the residence of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at Rajaji Marg at Meena Bagh in the Lutyens Delhi area also have been removed by Delhi police.

Watch: Security, PCR vans removed from infront of British High commission in Delhi @WIONews https://t.co/Aq60Hupq8z pic.twitter.com/iK2W7hG6oE — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 22, 2023

Special security measures such as road diverter, speed breaker, bunkers made of sandbags, PCR vans and local police stationed outside the premises have been removed, visuals posted on social media show. Reportedly, the Indian govt is of the opinion that the British High Commission in India is already in the safe zone, and there is no requirement for such additional security measures.