On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, a family practising Christianity for 9 years in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh reverted to Hinduism at a Shiva Temple. Eight members of a family who converted to Christianity performed Ghar Wapsi as they readopted Hindu Dharma. All of them called their conversion 9 years ago a result of their own distraction and expressed joy on becoming Hindu again.

The office bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad have welcomed all the returned members.

Reportedly, the concerned family resides in the Jhabua district’s Dhamanda village. Kailash and his family members told that 9 years ago some of them used to be unwell. Kailash met someone who was connected to Christian missionaries in the meantime. After becoming a Christian, that person defrauded the Hindu family for better treatment. Kailash claims that he converted to Christianity out of greed. Later on, though, he began to recall his initial religion. Reminiscing their culture and traditions, the reverted family asserted that ‘Hindu dharma is the only true religion.’

Kailash, Shukli, Durgesh, Govind, Kali, Mukesh, Monika, and Abhishek all reverted to Hinduism. While Kailash and Shukli are husband and wife, others are their sons and daughters. Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists said that the converted family had met with members of the Hindu group fighting against religious conversion. The family was then assisted by the VHP activists in returning to their original religion.

This ‘Ghar Wapsi’ programme was held at the Mahadev Dham in the village of Kokavad. Here, Vedic mantras were chanted while the returning members offered prayers to Hindu gods and goddesses. The temple’s priest Kamal performed the Havan. Moreover, the family also bowed before the statue of Sant Khoomsingh Maharaj. On this occasion, members of Hindu groups and local villagers had gathered. Meanwhile, the Hindu organization members have deemed conversion as a serious issue.