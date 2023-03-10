On March 10, 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia made a significant announcement saying that they are restoring their diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2016. According to reports, the two countries have agreed to resume ties and re-open embassies in each other’s capitals. This development is significant not only for the two nations but also for the entire Middle East region.

The announcement came after a meeting between the top security officials of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing in China. The meeting was going on for four days, which was not disclosed earlier.

According to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, Tehran and Riyadh have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months.

“In response to the noble initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, of China’s support for developing good neighborly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said, as posted by Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter.

“The three countries announce that an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, that includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and the agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states,” the joint statement added.

It further states that they also agreed that the ministers of foreign affairs of both countries shall meet to implement this, arrange for the return of their ambassadors, and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations. They also agreed to implement the Security Cooperation Agreement between them signed in 2001, and the General Agreement for Cooperation in the Fields of Economy, Trade, Investment, Technology, Science, Culture, Sports, and Youth, which was signed in 1998.

The three countries expressed their keenness to exert all efforts towards enhancing regional and international peace and security.

The statement was signed by Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban, and Wang Yi, Director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of China, who is member of the national political bureau of the Communist Party of China.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said that deal is a victory for dialogue and peace. He further added that Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in addressing tough global issues.

Media houses in both Iran and Saudi Arabia published reports about the agreement. Iranian state media published visuals of Ali Shamkhani, Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Wang Yi in the meeting.

One of the main reasons behind the severing of ties in 2016 was the execution of a prominent Shia cleric by Saudi Arabia, which led to widespread protests in Iran. This incident further strained the already tense relations between the two nations. However, the recent development suggests that both countries are willing to move beyond their past grievances and work towards building a more stable and peaceful region.

This move is expected to have a positive impact on the Middle East region, which has been fraught with tension and conflict for decades. The rivalry between Shia-majority Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia has played a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the region, as they support rival sides in several conflict zones across the Middle Eastern region.

For example, in conflict-ridden Yemen, Iran is supporting the Houthi rebels while Saudi Arabia is backing the government. Similarly, both countries back rival sides in Lebanon and Syria. The restoration of diplomatic ties between the two countries is likely to have far-reaching implications in this regard.

The restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is also expected to have significant economic benefits for both countries. Iran, which has been struggling with economic sanctions for several years, is likely to benefit from the lifting of Saudi Arabia’s economic blockade. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, will have access to Iran’s vast energy resources, which could help to diversify its economy.

The announcement has been welcomed by the international community, with many expressing hope that it will lead to a more peaceful and stable Middle East. The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has commended the move and called on both countries to continue their efforts towards building trust and cooperation.

The USA has welcomed the move, saying it was aware of the talks. A White House national security spokesperson said that the United States welcomed any efforts to help end war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.