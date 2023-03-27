Khalistani plan to attack Indian Embassy in Washington thwarted by US secret service: Read details

On March 25 (local time), pro-Khalistani elements in Washington DC attempted to attack the Indian Embassy, but the American security services thwarted their plan. A group of aggressive and abusive pro-Khalistani elements attacked Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Indian senior journalist Lalit K Jha during the same protest. The incident occurred days after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the United States senior-most diplomat and strongly took up the vandalism at San Francisco Consulate by the pro-Khalistani mob.

The US Secret Service and local police called for reinforcement at the Indian Embassy in DC that included more personnel and three additional police vans to ensure the safety and security of the embassy. Reports suggest the security services quickly intercepted the group of pro-Khalistani elements who had crossed the road. They created a barrier between the embassy and the protesters and directed them to return to the designated area for the protest.

Notably, a similar situation was created by the mob at the consulate in San Francisco, where the mob suddenly rushed past the security barriers into the consulate and tried to bring down the Indian National Flag. The protesters at the Indian Embassy were trying to incite violence. Reportedly, some of the speakers in the mob were indulging others to break windows and glasses of the embassy building.

In a statement issued by the Indian Embassy, the mission condemned the attack on the senior Indian journalist and thanked the law-enforcement agencies for their prompt response.

The Indian mission said, “We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC earlier today.

We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, he had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly.

We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism.

We thank the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter.”

The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area. Anti-India speeches were made in English and Punjabi, targeting Punjab Police over alleged human rights violations. The protest was in response to the crackdown on pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh that started on March 18 by the Punjab Police. Singh is still on the run.