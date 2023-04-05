On Wednesday, the Delhi Police refused to grant permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to conduct processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on April 6, the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

According to a statement given to ANI by the Delhi Police, the VHP and another organization had applied for permission to hold processions on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. However, due to concerns regarding the law and order situation, the organizers were not granted permission.

During a “shoba yatra” held on Hanuman Jayanti last year, clashes erupted between two communities in the area on April 16th.

The police have stated that they have implemented extensive security measures in the Jahangirpuri area in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti.

The Delhi Police and Paramilitary Force personnel are conducting patrols in the area.

Delhi Police had denied permission for Ram Navami procession in Jahangirpuri

Last month, the Office of the Police Commissioner (north-west Delhi) denied permission for carrying out an idol procession during Ram Navami in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

A Hindu devotee had requested permission to organise the annual event but it was turned down by the police, citing the law and order situation.

“I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ramnavami Mahotsav on 30.03.23 has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from a law and order point of view,” the police said in a statement.

Violence at Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti in 2022

On April 16 last year, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. The procession was moving peacefully but was stopped by one Ansar Sheikh and his accomplice near the Jama Masjid.

They initiated an argument, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. According to the FIR, the police attempted to take control of the situation, but Islamists disregarded the orders and set vehicles on fire.

They also pelted stones and glass bottles at the Hindu devotees. Later, a video of an Islamist named Sonu Chikna, firing shots at the procession, went viral on social media.

(This news report is published with inputs from news agencies)