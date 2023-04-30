A self-proclaimed “journalist” has been detained on Friday, April 28, by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch as a result of an extortion complaint lodged against him. The editor of the YouTube channel Pol Khol TV, Ashish Kanjariya, is accused of extorting Rs. 10 lakhs from the trustee of a private school in Maninagar and threatening to shut down the school if the demand was not fulfilled.

When Ashish was apprehended, it was discovered that he was drunk which led to the filing of a new charge against him. More investigation into this matter is being conducted by the police. Kanjariya is a president of Bhavya Park in Bopal.

The trustee of a school in Maninagar, Sanjay Singh, filed a complaint on Friday, stating that Kanjariya visited the institution and accused Sanjay Singh of running it unlawfully. According to reports, he threatened to close the school if Singh did not give him Rs 10 lakh. Kanjariya, according to the crime branch, is a Right to Education (RTE) activist and the head of a parents’ group.

Singh said that Kanjariya sent WhatsApp messages demanding money and filed an RTI inquiry to exert pressure on the school directors. Singh said that in order to keep Kanjaria off their backs in 2017, he wired Rs 25,000 to his bank account.

Kanjariya allegedly used his channel and RTI to intimidate the trustees and demand money, according to crime branch police. The police said that he additionally filed false charges against the schools that disregarded him. IPC sections 384 (extortion), 389 (fear of accusations of extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) have all been invoked in the filing of a case.