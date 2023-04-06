On April 5, Dawat-e-Iftar was organised on the campus of Presidency University in Kolkata, West Bengal to ‘uphold the spirit of plurality.’ As many as 750 people took part in the congregation held on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the iftar was organised by some boarders of hostels in the university for Muslim students.

Some students staying at the Eden Hindu Hostel of the Presidency University reportedly hosted the Iftar on the ground in the Hostel compound. Reportedly, the event was not restricted to only the Muslim borders of the hostel, rather students of Presidency University, Jadavpur University and Calcutta University also joined the Iftar feast, taking the total number of students congregated to almost 750.

The event was supposedly organised to ‘spread the message of communal harmony and show that the Presidency upholds the spirit of plurality,’ said Hindu students like Arpan Maji, Rajarshi Barman and Gobinda Barman who had hosted the event.

After the Iftar party was held at the university hostel, several people on social media pointed out how the same varsity had recently denied permission for the celebration of Saraswati Puja for allegedly ‘maintaining secularism’ on the campus. West Bengal BJP leader Keya Ghosh claimed that while the university allowed the iftar party, the same university didn’t allow Saraswati Puja in January this year.

Dawat-e-iftar in Presidency College’s Eden Hindu hostel.

Plz remember, Presidency University did not allow Saraswati Puja within the compound citing it goes against “secular” nature of the institution. pic.twitter.com/5Q7LBSU9X3 — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) April 5, 2023

However, while it is true that Saraswati Puja has never been celebrated on the university campus, it does not mean the university has allowed an Iftar party inside the campus. The university has been denying all religious events including Saraswati Puja on campus for a long time.

In January this year, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student unit of TMC, submitted an application to the Dean of Students seeking permission to perform Saraswati Puja on the premises of Presidency University.

They stated in the letter that they intend to celebrate Saraswati Puja on the university premises this year. They requested authorization to use the institution’s facilities from January 25 to 27. However, the authorities refused to grant the permission. According to reports, the institution endorses DeRozio’s approach of ‘maintaining secularism’ on campus by forbidding worship.

Image source: Hindu Post

Dissatisfied with the authorities’ refusal to provide permission, members of the TMC student wing staged a protest. After the Saraswati idol was denied entry to the institution, the students insisted on doing a Puja at the university’s main gate as a protest. As a result, a makeshift mandap was constructed on the footpath outside the Presidency University’s main gate, and the Puja was held there.

Therefore, it is true that Saraswati Puja is not allowed inside the university, but the story is different for hostels. In fact, the Eden Hindu Hostel, which organised the Iftar Party, had organised Saraswati Puja also this year. The hostel’s unofficial Facebook page has several photographs of the puja held in January 2023.

Saraswati Puja in Eden Hindu Hostel, Presidency University

After the hostel was questioned for organising the Islamic event, several users posted on the Facebook Page saying that while the university does not allow religious events, the hostel has its own separate culture, and just like it organised iftar, it had also organised Saraswati Puja.

Hence, the fact is that it is the Hindu hostel that organised the Iftar party, and Saraswati Puja was also held earlier in the same hostel. There is no report of any Iftar party held inside the University’s main academic campus. However, it is not clear whether the hostel boarders need to take permission to hold such events in the hostel compound.

Iftar in Eden Hindu Hostel, Presidency University

On the other hand, the students had requested to organise the puja at the Portic area of the university, which was not granted.

OpIndia talked to Presidency University for their comments on the iftar party, but the university official who received the call said that they are not authorised to say anything on the matter. The person also told us that nobody else will talk about it so we should not call them again.

