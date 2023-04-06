Union Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. The Income Tax Authorities had earlier conducted a survey at Oxfam’s Delhi headquarters in September 2022 on possible economic irregularities. A survey was also done by the department at the CPR (Centre for Policy Research) think tank in Delhi. Authorities reportedly suspect that Oxfam India might have sent money in the form of a commission to the Centre for Policy Research.

According to reports, a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “Oxfam India continued to transfer Foreign Contributions to various entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. The amendment came into force on September 29, 2020. Oxfam India transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010.”

The source further said, “From emails, found during an IT survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, it is revealed that Oxfam India was planning to circumvent the provision of the FCRA, 2010 by routing funds to other FCRA registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route.”

“Oxfam India, which is registered to carry out social activities, routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of commission,” the sources said. The same is also reflected in the TDS data of Oxfam India which shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 to the CPR in the Financial Year 2019-20 under section 1943.

“Oxfam India received foreign contribution amounting to Rs 1.50 crore (approx) directly into its FC utilization account instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account,” added the sources.

Oxfam India was registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA, 2010) for undertaking social activities and its registration certificate was valid up to December 31, 2021. The organisation’s FCRA license ceased on January 1, 2022, after it failed to apply for renewal.