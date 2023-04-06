Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh has said that the police arrested him in Hyderabad before he could join the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Goshamahal. Like every year, he stated, he was preparing to join the Hanuman Jayanti procession at the Ram Temple Goliguda Chaman in his district Goshamahal when the Hyderabad Police apprehended him.

Arrested by Telangana Police on the instruction of BRS Govt just before joining #HanumanJanmotsav rally in my #Goshamahal Constituency.



Now Hindus can’t even take part in the rally also in Telangana? pic.twitter.com/Tdw5HhjrcW — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) April 6, 2023

In addition, he remarked, “I want to ask the administration and the police department that I cannot even take part in the procession of Lord Hanuman in my constituency as a Hindu?” He complained that it is a plot to damage his reputation and announced that no one can prevent him from joining the celebrations in his own assembly area.

Earlier, last month, on March 30, the legislator had organised a large procession to celebrate Ramnavami. An FIR was filed at the time about his allegedly contentious statements. The former MLA was accused of allegedly inciting two communities against each other, according to the police The police claimed that an attempt to disturb the peace and harmony was made during the procession.

T Raja Singh represents the Goshamahal assembly seat in Telangana. In the most recent assembly elections, the politician, who began his political career with the Telugu Desam Party, won a seat as a state legislator for the BJP. Following his incarceration, he was suspended from the BJP for nine years due to the controversy surrounding his anti-Prophet Muhammad statements. In the year 2020, Facebook and Instagram had banned his accounts.