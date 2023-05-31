Wednesday, May 31, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGhaziabad: Brainwashed through online game, 17-year-old Jain boy started visiting mosque to offer namaz,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Brainwashed through online game, 17-year-old Jain boy started visiting mosque to offer namaz, was influenced by Zakir Naik, father files complaint

Upon checking the minor boy’s phone and laptop, his father found material pertaining to Islam including some illegal stuff as well. Meanwhile, the complainant learnt that his son came in contact with one Baddo residing in Mumbai through an online gaming application. His son had also bought computer parts from Baddo.

OpIndia Staff
Representative image via Jagran
14

A strange case of religious conversion has come to the fore in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh wherein a 17-year-old boy belonging to a Jain family was brainwashed. Following the indoctrination, the Jain boy started visiting the mosque to offer namaz. When his family learnt about this, they questioned him. The boy admitted that he was influenced by the fugitive Islamist Zakir Naik and had become a Muslim. The father of the minor boy has complained to the Kavi Nagar police station alleging brainwashing and an attempt at religious conversion.

Reportedly, the victim’s family resides in the Rajnagar area of Kavi Nagar police station precinct. The complainant has stated that his minor used to step out of his five times a day on the pretext of going to the gym. One day, the complainant covertly followed his son and found out that the minor boy was not going to the gym but a mosque and offered namaz there. When the boy’s father confronted him, he claimed that Islam is better than other religions.

Upon checking the minor boy’s phone and laptop, his father found material pertaining to Islam including some illegal stuff as well. Meanwhile, the complainant learnt that his son came in contact with one Baddo residing in Mumbai through an online gaming application. His son had also bought computer parts from Baddo. Moreover, the minor boy used to talk to Baddo over the phone for hours in addition to this, several suspicious phone numbers have also been found in his phone.

According to the victim, his son is not yet mature enough. He was brainwashed into engaging in Islamic activities. He is now talking about leaving his home and living with the mosque’s Imam. The complainant has also stated that his son goes to the mosque in Sector-23 in Sanjay Nagar to offer Namaz and that the people there may be complicit in the conversion racket Not only that, but he has expressed concern about his son being involved in anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, Kavi Nagar ACP Abhishek Srivastava stated that a complaint has been a person that there was an attempt to convert his son to another religion through online activities. Now his son has been partaking in suspicious activities. ACP Srivastava also informed that a case has been registered against Sector-23 mosque’s Imam and the Mumbai resident Baddo under relevant sections and an investigation has been launched in the matter adding that necessary action will be taken.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpIndia Ground Report: ‘Sakshi was probably killed after she knew Sahil was not Hindu, but Muslim’. Local journalist exposes Shahbad Dairy murder truth

चंदन कुमार -

‘This Much is enough for me’ by Virender Kapoor’: Story of a young woman and intellectual patronage

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 9-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped, converted to Islam and married to a 55-year-old Muslim man in Sindh province

OpIndia Staff -

Communist groups DYFI and SFI to launch agitation supporting wrestlers, national president of DYFI, AA Rahim, targets PM Modi

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi mocks Sengol and Hindu culture in San Francisco, claims BJP wants to distract the public from ‘real issues’ using New Parliament Building

Anurag -

Allahabad HC dismisses the revision petition of Anjuman Intezamia in the Gyanvapi case, big step forward for Hindu petitioners and advocate Vishnu Jain

OpIndia Staff -

Purola Love Jihad: Hindus demand verification of ‘outsiders’ after two Muslim boys were caught abducting a Hindu minor girl. Full details

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s PIA aircraft seized at Malaysia airport over non-payment of dues worth $4.5 million, second such incident in 2 years

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Muskan Sheikh, Munni, and Shahrukh Sayyad lock and beat Nisha for two days and forcibly try to marry her to an old man,...

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: Mohammad Alim posed as Kalava wearing Anand to lure a Hindu girl, raped her and tried to convert her, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
635,867FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com