Ghaziabad: Brainwashed through online game, 17-year-old Jain boy started visiting mosque to offer namaz, was influenced by Zakir Naik, father files complaint

A strange case of religious conversion has come to the fore in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh wherein a 17-year-old boy belonging to a Jain family was brainwashed. Following the indoctrination, the Jain boy started visiting the mosque to offer namaz. When his family learnt about this, they questioned him. The boy admitted that he was influenced by the fugitive Islamist Zakir Naik and had become a Muslim. The father of the minor boy has complained to the Kavi Nagar police station alleging brainwashing and an attempt at religious conversion.

Reportedly, the victim’s family resides in the Rajnagar area of Kavi Nagar police station precinct. The complainant has stated that his minor used to step out of his five times a day on the pretext of going to the gym. One day, the complainant covertly followed his son and found out that the minor boy was not going to the gym but a mosque and offered namaz there. When the boy’s father confronted him, he claimed that Islam is better than other religions.

Upon checking the minor boy’s phone and laptop, his father found material pertaining to Islam including some illegal stuff as well. Meanwhile, the complainant learnt that his son came in contact with one Baddo residing in Mumbai through an online gaming application. His son had also bought computer parts from Baddo. Moreover, the minor boy used to talk to Baddo over the phone for hours in addition to this, several suspicious phone numbers have also been found in his phone.

According to the victim, his son is not yet mature enough. He was brainwashed into engaging in Islamic activities. He is now talking about leaving his home and living with the mosque’s Imam. The complainant has also stated that his son goes to the mosque in Sector-23 in Sanjay Nagar to offer Namaz and that the people there may be complicit in the conversion racket Not only that, but he has expressed concern about his son being involved in anti-national activities.

एक व्यक्ति द्वारा थाना कविनगर पर सूचना दी गई कि उनके पुत्र को ऑनलाइन गतिविधियो के द्वारा धर्मान्तरण किये जाने का प्रयास किया गया है जिसके कारण वह संदिग्ध गतिविधियो मे भाग ले रहा है,तत्काल सुसंगत धाराओ मे अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है,सभी पहलुओ पर जांच की जा रही है,बाइट- एसीपी कविनगर pic.twitter.com/lCx6ZCWuoT — DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Kavi Nagar ACP Abhishek Srivastava stated that a complaint has been a person that there was an attempt to convert his son to another religion through online activities. Now his son has been partaking in suspicious activities. ACP Srivastava also informed that a case has been registered against Sector-23 mosque’s Imam and the Mumbai resident Baddo under relevant sections and an investigation has been launched in the matter adding that necessary action will be taken.