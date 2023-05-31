Sakshi’s cousin brother says they belong to SC/ST community: Watch

The horrific murder of a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi has sent shockwaves across the country. The minor girl was stabbed multiple times and her head was bludgeoned with a concrete block by Sahil Khan. Now, the cousin brother of the deceased victim, a Shahbad Dairy resident said that they belong to the Dalit community.

“We are a family of around 12-13 members. We are from the Bahujan community belonging to the Gautam sect,” the deceased victim’s cousin said.

What Sakshi's relative said from OpIndia Videos on Vimeo.

When asked about what transpired on the fateful Sunday night, the victim’s relative said, “It was around 9:45 pm when we were informed (about Sakshi’s murder) and then we rushed there. It takes about 10-15 minutes to reach there (the deceased victim’s house).”

On the question regarding the accused Sahil Khan being a Muslim and if Sakshi knew about his real identity, the victim’s relative said that he is not aware of the accused Sahil Khan being a Muslim. Chacha ji (victim’s father Janak Raj) may have been told about this but whatever information we have, we didn’t know anything about this.”

Notably, it has been reported that the victim girl was friends with the accused Mohammed Sahil, and was unaware of his religion. One of Sakshi’s friends talked to the media on Monday to reveal that Sakshi used to think that Sahil belonged to the Hindu religion.

Neetu, one of the friends of the deceased broke her silence in the case and said Sakshi and Sahil had been fighting for some reason for the past many days. Meanwhile, another friend Aarti said that Sakshi knew Sahil as a Hindu boy. It was reported that Delhi Police arrested the accused Sahil from Bulandshahr in UP and Sahil had a Kalava (Hindu religious thread) tied on his hand. Police now have said that the matter will also be investigated from the angle of ‘Love Jihad’.

Interestingly, OpIndia reported that on his Instagram profile, Sahil had uploaded a story saying fearing any God other than Allah is considered a ‘Shirk’. On top of that, Sakshi’s friend has claimed that Sakshi knew Sahil as a Hindu and therefore, the police will also be probing the Love Jihad angle in the case.