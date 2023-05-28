Sunday, May 28, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Muslim woman and her Hindu husband attacked by an Islamist mob in the name of Bhagwa Love Trap in Moradabad

The Islamist youths first misbehaved with the woman and when the husband objected, he was also attacked

The Muslim woman with her Hindu husband.
The fictitious ‘Bhagwa Love Trap‘ has led to the targeting of Muslim women and Hindu men at the hands of radical Muslims and many such incidents have come to the fore across the country, particularly in the past few weeks. Their videos have also gone viral on social media startling everyone.

Now, another similar occurrence has come to light from the Bilari town of Moradabad neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh where a burqa-wearing female from the Muslim community was spotted with her Hindu husband which incensed the Islamic fanatics who proceeded to target the couple.

This instance reportedly took place on May 22 when the Muslim youths first misbehaved with the woman and when the husband objected, he was also attacked. The victim has lodged a complaint with the police and they initiated the action by registering a First Information Report (FIR).

She was in a tailor’s shop when she was surrounded by her co-religionists and asked, “What are you doing being a Muslim with a man of another religion?”

The woman is a nurse by profession who lives in a village and is employed at a private medical facility in Bilari. She was involved romantically with Akash, a resident of the nearby village and they both got married in court. However, out of concern for threats, neither one has made their marriage public knowledge.

Afterwards, the Muslims began filming the duo and when their action was opposed, they started harassing the woman. The Muslims also tried to extort money from them and asked for Rs 4600 in order to delete the footage and not make it viral.

However, the clip was uploaded online and people started commenting, but the woman said that she is an adult who left of her own free will.

Notably, this is the second time in five days in Moradabad that radical Muslims have attacked an inter-religious pair where a Muslim female is with a Hindu male. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena has assured the arrest of the accused soon.

