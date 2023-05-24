Another case of love jihad has come to the fore from the Moradabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The Police on Tuesday detained a Muslim boy named Imran Mansoori who posed as a Hindu boy named Rahul Gujjar to trap a minor Hindu girl in a relationship. The boy was detained at a hotel in the Budh Bazar area of the city.

The Police have filed an FIR against the accused and have booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. According to reports, the accused boy created a fake Instagram ID in the name of Rahul Gujjar. He then initiated a conversation with a Hindu minor girl who studies in 12th.

The boy reportedly trapped the girl in a love affair and asked her to meet him. Later the accused took her to a hotel in the Budh Bazar area of the city. On a general inquiry by the hotel manager, the girl noticed the accused providing a different ID in the name of Imran.

On asking, he said that he had created a fake ID card in the name of a Hindu so that people don’t recognize him. The girl happened to believe his lies. But, the hotel manager raised the suspicion of seeing a different ID of the accused. The manager also noticed that the girl was a minor.

He soon contacted some members of the Hindu organization and also called the Police. The Police launched an inquiry into the case to learn and further reveal that the accused was actually a Muslim boy and he had created a fake Instagram account in the name of a Hindu to trap a Hindu girl in a love affair.

Police recovered photos of Hindu minor wearing Hijab from Imran’s phone

One of the Hindu activists while exclusively talking to Dainik Bhasker stated that this is the case of Love Jihad. “The accused had created a fake ID in the name of a Hindu person. He trapped the 16-year-old Hindu girl. The police later found out that his actual name was Imran Mansoori. His phone was also seized and some photos of the victim girl wearing a Hijab could be seen. This is all nexus, like the one shown in the movie The Kerala Story. This is jihad, nothing else,” he said.

The Police also stated that the ID Imran presented to the hotel manager for registration was his original ID. The Police have booked the accused for cheating and trapping a Hindu minor girl. The case against the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Further investigations are underway.

Similar cases from Uttar Pradesh reported earlier

Recently, a similar case was reported from Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh when Javed Alam was booked by the Police for abducting a minor Hindu girl, assaulting her and then forcefully converting her religion to Islam. The accused also trapped the minor girl in a love affair and forcefully married her.

The accused had been booked under sections 363, 366, 506, 323, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 3 and 4 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition Of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Also, on May 10, a court in Bareilly sentenced a doctor, Iqbal Ahmad to life imprisonment for killing his second wife, Nisha Devi, a resident of Saharanpur with the assistance of his two aides, Muhammad Yaseen and Misaryar Khan in 2021. The court issued the orders based on the testimony of his nine-year-old daughter who witnessed the murder incident.

The doctor had been identified as Iqbal and had posed as Raju to marry the victim. The wedding was solemnised in Saharanpur as per Hindu rituals. The couple then started staying in Saharanpur. As reported earlier, the man was already married but kept that a secret from Nisha. Nisha came to know about her husband’s identity when they moved to Meerganj in Bareilly. ‘Raju’ was actually Iqbal and he was already married. The accused then started putting pressure on her to embrace Islam, which she refused. Later the woman was found murdered.