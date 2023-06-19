Schools in the United Kingdom are teaching pre-adolescent children about masturbation, orgasm and anal sex under the guise of ‘Relationships and Sex Education (RSE).’

As per a report by MailOnline, colouring books, cartoon drawings and word searches are peddling narratives about gender fluidity, distinctions between gender and sex, transgenderism and scientifically false claims about biology.

Relationships Education has become mandatory for primary school kids in the UK since September 2020. Around the same time, RSE has made compulsory in secondary schools. But even before the advent of RSE, lessons meant for pre-teens contained disturbing graphic teaching material.

According to MailOnline, the situation has been worsened now by ‘activist teachers’ and with the intervention of charity groups such as Coram Life Education, Brook and Sex Education Forum (SEF). Reportedly, they are at the helm of preparing teaching material on ‘biological sex’ and underage sex.

Coram Life Education also helps organise PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education) workshops, which reach as many as 6 lakh children each year. On its website, Sex Education Forum boasts of its long history of ‘successfully influencing policy.’

MailOnline pointed out how lesson plans, which are meant for children as young as 9 years old, contained explicit images of masturbation. This is despite the fact that the UK government’s directive on teaching RSE for secondary school kids and Relationships Education for primary school kids do not mention ‘masturbation.’

Lesson plan for children as young as nine, image via Mail Online

Nonetheless, it is being taught openly in several schools across the United Kingdom. Coram Life Education even defended its decision to expose 9-year-olds (Class 4 students) to the concept of ‘masturbation.’

According to MailOnline, Merrywood House Independent Special School in Surrey is teaching 9-year-olds about ‘sexual feelings’, ‘wet dreams’ and ‘masturbation’ using lesson plans developed by Sex Education Forum (SEF).

Another school in West Yorkshire named ‘Calverly Primary School’ is exposing 9 and 10-year-olds to ‘wet dreams’ and ‘masturbation’ under the guise of ‘Relationships and Sex Education (RSE).’

‘Vagina Matters’ book by Brook, image via Mail Online

Similarly, Rotherham School Improvement Service has listed ‘masturbation’ in the list of approved words for Class 6. One school in Surrey, named Westfield Primary School, has extended the list to include words such as ‘clitoris’ and ‘wet dream’ for the same Class.

Brook, one of the charities involved in the development of RSE material, has a free teaching resource on its website called ‘Vagina Matters.’ The material, which is targeted at 12-14-year-old girls, is a hands-on sex manual on masturbation.

“Listen to your own body and find out how you like to be stimulated,” the description of the study material read. It also talked about clitoral stimulation, experiencing sexual pleasure, and squirting – all of which are directed at pre-pubescent girls.

Students are fed with ‘LGBT curriculum’

One of the lesson plans, developed by Brook, claims that people can identify with a range of gender identities and sexual orientations. Besides sexual grooming, the RSE material for schools in the United Kingdom also tries to indoctrinate young minds with trans propaganda.

A school in Dorset teaches Class 10 students that there can be differences between one’s body and gender from a young age. MailOnline found that a school plan for 9 and 10-year-old students teach them that biological sex is different from gender identity.

A London secondary school indoctrinates its Class 10 students into believing that gender is not the same as sex. The news website also found a lesson plan from one of the PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education) workshops, which makes false assertions about biological sex and the Y chromosome.

It alleges that ‘XXY’ chromosomes (as observed in Klinefelter’s Syndrome) can be male or female or neither. But in reality, such individuals are always male.

Colouring books of children fed with LGBT propaganda, image via MailOnline

MailOnline pointed out that primary school children, as young as 5-year-olds, are indoctrinated with ‘trans terminology and LGB community’ through colouring books.

One such colouring book, created by LGBT Foundation, claims that a man named Zoe ‘identifies’ as non-binary and hence he is neither a boy nor a girl. Similarly, the book introduces another character named ‘Mia’ who was supposedly assigned the wrong character at birth,

“This is Mia. When she was born, people thought she was a boy. Mia is a woman who is trans,”

Study material contains naked pictures of toddlers

A school in Norwich by the name of Mulbarton Primary School uses teaching material developed by one Norfolk County Council’s Educator Solutions. It contains graphic cartoons of toddlers, which are used to help 5-6-year-olds, identify penis and vulva.

The material states, “If pupils correctly identify that their genitalia are different but use incorrect terminology, do not say that this word is ”wrong” or ”naughty”, congratulate them for noticing the difference and say we are going to learn the scientific word.”

Teaching material made by Norfolk County Council’s Educator Solutions, image via Mail Online

A spokesperson of the Norfolk County Council’s Educator Solutions defended the disturbing material and said, “The characters (cartoon of naked toddlers) are featured within a lesson plan for primary-aged school pupils. Schools may choose to use this as part of a broader developmental curriculum.”

“The lesson aims to help children learn scientific terms for the private parts of their body and normalise the appropriate use of these as part of good safeguarding practice,” he added.

Experts share concerns about children being exposed to sexual content

While speaking about the matter to MailOnline, the Director of the National Council of Integrative Psychotherapists Ray Freeman said, “We need to let children be children. What I fear is more of a political movement, where we have classes of girls saying they are a different sex.”

“I think it is psychologically damaging and it can be physically damaging for a young person to be told they are or can be the opposite sex. We have a duty to protect our children. How can we if you don’t know what they are being taught?” he added.

Lucy Marsh, representing ‘The Family Education Trust’ told MailOnline, “It’s an overarching mission to sexualise children in the name of inclusion. If you normalise underage sex to children, it’s grooming and exposing them to sexual abuse. It’s a mission to sexualise children and people don’t understand there’s a huge safeguarding risk in that. It is child indoctrination.”

After being exposed to sexual content in schools, her child asked Lucy whether she was asexual. She sought a public inquiry into the matter by the Uk’s Department of Education and a temporary cessation of RSE lessons.

Political activist Laurence Fox told the news website, “Disgusting ideologues are trying to put children down an irreversible path of manipulation. The fact they want to hide what they are doing is disgusting. It should alarm every parent. This is entirely anti-scientific dribble. It’s total warfare on the family in the name of inclusion and kindness.”

Opindia exposed a similar menace in India

In July 2020, Tagore International School in Vasant Vihar in Delhi came under fire for hosting a session on gender identity politics in order to brainwash children.

Images of the visuals that the children were exposed to have shocked people on social media across the board. The sessions at the school were conducted by Nazariya- Queer Feminist Resource Group (Nazariya QFRG).

Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG showed the organisation advertising a planner/colouring book for students, which had the image of a nude woman wearing a dildo (a female sex toy).

Screengrab of Nazariya’s facebook post

The colouring book also had the image of a nude woman masturbating in the bottom left corner. And the caption read, “Discount for students Rs.100”. Given the dangerous activism Nazariya QFRG was engaging in, we decided to investigate its background.

And we discovered that these are not fringe elements but are quite mainstream within the domain of LGBT activism.