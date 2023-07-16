Sunday, July 16, 2023
Law
Updated:

Godhra massacre convict Hassan Ahmed Charkha released on parole by Gujarat High Court, was part of the mob that burnt the train carrying Hindu pilgrims

The Gujarat High Court granted parole to Hassan saying the parole should be counted within the period of punishment.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat High court (Image Source: Live Law)
12

On 15th July 2023, a 15-day parole was granted to Hasan Ahmed, who is serving a life sentence in the Godhra train burning case. Hassan had applied for parole in the name of the marriage of his sister’s children. Gujarat High Court granted him parole for the same.

Hassan Ahmed Charkha alias Lalu, reportedly shouted slogans of ‘Burn down Hindu infidels, Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ during the Sabarmati train burning in Godhra. At that time, 59 Hindu karsevaks, including women and children, were burnt alive by a Muslim mob, including Hassan.

The Gujarat High Court granted parole to Hassan saying the parole should be counted within the period of punishment. Justice Nisha M Thakor made the remarks while granting 15-day parole to Hassan. He is currently serving a life sentence.

In his petition, Hassan Charkha said that he needed to be present at the nikah as his father was not alive. On the other hand, the counsel for the state government opposed the plea and argued that the appeal against the sentencing of Charkha was pending in the Supreme Court with an application for regular bail. The public prosecutor argued that since the appeal was pending in the Supreme Court, the convict could not seek parole under Section 226 of the CrPC, he could seek bail temporarily only under Section 389 of the CRPC. However, the Gujarat High Court granted parole to Hassan and allowed him to stay out of jail for 15 days as per the rules.

Notably, Hassan Ahmed Charkha was convicted under sections 143, 147, 148, 302, 307, 323, 324, 325, 326,322, 395, 397, 435, 186, 188, 188, 120(B), 149, and 153(B) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 141, 150, 151, and 152 of the Indian Railways Act. He was also convicted under sections 3 and 5 and 152 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In March 2011, when he was sentenced by a sessions court, it was confirmed that he was part of a pre-planned criminal conspiracy under which a mob armed with dangerous weapons and explosive chemicals poured petrol on the train full of pilgrims and set it on fire.

On February 27, 2002, a coach of the Sabarmati Express carrying Hindu karsevaks, returning from Ayodhya after offering service at Ram Janmabhoomi, was set on fire at Godhra railway station as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. 59 people, including 27 women and 10 children, died in this carnage.

Gujarat riots 2002
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

