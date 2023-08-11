Hindu processions, especially ones by Hindu orgs, are targeted by Islamists because they are antithetical to how defenceless they want Hindus to be

On 31st July, several Hindu devotees were partaking in the religious Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra in the Nuh district of the Muslim-majority Mewat region in Haryana. The yatra (procession) was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an organisation run by Hindus for Hindu rights.

A communally charged Muslim mob began targeting the peaceful procession of Hindus in no time. Positioned strategically on the hills and rooftops, the mob pelted stones, glass bottles filled with petrol, burnt vehicles, fired gunshots, desecrated Hindu temples, and also attempted to physically harm Hindu women and children who were among the nearly 3,000 Hindus stuck in a hostage-like situation in the Nalhar Shiva Mandir (a Hindu temple), situated in the foothills of Aravallis.

It must be noted that the Brajmandal procession has a historic significance for Hindus, particularly for Hindus of the Mewat region. It is an ancient tradition marked every year by devotees of Nalhar Shiva Mandir, the centre of faith and reverence for Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. The Nalhar Shiva Mandir, two kilometres from where the mob attacked the devotees, has great religious and spiritual significance for Hindus across the world.

Its significance dates back to the Dwapar Yuga when Bhagwan Krishna’s Divine Feet walked this Holy Land. The entire area of Nuh is historically very important for Hindus. The pre-planned attack by the Muslim fanatics on the revered land of Hindu devotees was an attack on the Hindu faith itself.

The anti-Hindu mob violence in Nuh bears a sinister resemblance to the many attacks launched on Hindu rallies in the past. By way of using its well-established anti-Hindu narratives, the Islamist-leftist-liberal ecosystem carefully paints a picture to further that very narrative – as if deliberately abetting such situations to help them compile a list of cases that can then support their baseless projection of Hindus as “intolerant haters” by painting the victims (Hindus) and the aggressors.

This is precisely why the Islamists have their eyes on Hindu processions. First, they assemble their fatal war chest; stones and rocks, glass bottles, petrol, guns, sticks, axe (probably the same ones they use to butcher Hindus’ cattle), and such. Then they mobilise their terrorists through WhatsApp groups and social media. They then go on to hide behind the walls of open roofs and gather in narrow alleys waiting for the right time to strike the Hindu men, women, children, and the elderly.

These roofs on which the Islamists hide, shield them from any retaliatory action by the police and aid them in attacking the Hindus by perching their guns and homemade catapults strategically. While the mobs are ready to attack Hindus, some of them would gather to block the procession by Hindus – not attacking yet – but being menacing enough – as if to taunt the Hindus before the onslaught begins – one that the Hindus don’t expect.

And then they attack. From hurling petrol bombs – assembled and made right inside their homes like in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots 2020, pelting stones and rocks from their roofs, to firing at the Hindus, and attacking Hindus with their swords – the Islamists turn a peaceful religious Hindu procession into their battleground for jihad against “kaffirs”. When the Hindu men retaliate in self-defence, to save the life and dignity of their women, children, and elderly, the Islamists start crying victims because they know that the ecosystem is on their toes to come to their aid.

Notice how selectively videos are broadcast by the mainstream media – treated visuals highlighting saffron-clad Hindu devotees as if attempting to reignite the “saffron terror” conspiracy theory manufactured by the Congress, even though it is the Hindus who are the victims. They visit Muslim houses and gather vox pops to showcase their “plight” even when they are the majority population in the area and just to be able to say they showed both sides, a one-liner statement from a Hindu victim in passing will be shown. In the Nuh violence, cow vigilantism became an excuse for the Islamist media to justify the Islamist violence while cattle smuggling which harms the livelihoods of the minority Hindus found absolutely no mention whatsoever. If such a recurring pattern of the narrative does not amount to abetment of crime then what does?

Despite the known fact that almost all instances of violence against Hindu rallies have been propagated and perpetrated by an Islamist mob, unilaterally and unprovoked, the wheels of anti-Hindu media coverage are set into motion by the ecosystem. Venomous lies are spewed against the community even when the victims themselves are Hindus. Despite clear evidence of large Muslim mobs in an all-out attack on Hindus, footage of the same is ignored. The end product is something like this interview by Rajdeep Sardesai of Haryana’s top cop where his sinister line of questioning insinuates that only Hindus are responsible for the violence even if Islamists started it.

One is reminded of the coverage during Delhi anti-Hindu riots. How the Islamist media slyly turned the pre-planned, unilateral attack against Hindus into an ‘anti-Muslim pogrom’. They did so with remarkable alacrity and shocking ease. NDTV at the time, for example, showed footage of a Mosque but ensured that they cropped the part where stones and petrol bombs were visibly stacked atop that Mosque. Ravish Kumar went a step ahead in his shamelessness and repeatedly claimed that Shahrukh Pathan, the rioter who pulled a gun at a policeman, was actually a Hindu. They claimed Ankit Sharma was merely ‘stabbed’ to death and Dilbar Negi was ‘burnt to death’, refusing to mention that Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 50 times, to a point where his intestines lay outside his body and Dilbar Negi’s hands and legs were first chopped off by the Muslim mob, and then, because that brutality was not enough for a “Kafir”, he was burnt alive.

Not only do they get to go on a murder spree against Hindus but also assimilate the PR resources required to display their farcical victimization as the poor, backward, humble Indian minority suffering at the hands of the majority Hindu. They first attack Hindus because they hate ‘Kafirs’, they then activate their ecosystem to defend that attack and finally, prove that it was the Hindus who are responsible for their own persecution. It is the Hindus who provoked the attack. More often than not, they don’t stop there. They go a step further to completely change the narrative on its head and claim that it was the Hindus who attacked the Muslims.

Looking at similar cases in the past, a common pattern has emerged. By the time the Hindus fighting to defend their life and their dignity learn that the violence was in fact pre-planned, Islamist apologist narratives by Islamist sympathizers already begin to manipulate public opinion to term Hindus as the aggressors.

And it’s icing on the cake for this ecosystem when the rally is a VHP rally, or by Bajrang Dal and other such Hindu groups. Because then, it gets easier to build the narrative. For the Islamist stooges, VHP and Bajrang Dal represent a powerful and unyielding Hindu who will not take a beating and hit back if attacked. This is what the Islamists hate and hence give a spin to showcase Hindus in a bad light by accusing them of attacking when all they do is defend Hindus against Islamist attacks. The likes of VHP and Bajrang Dal are Hindus who stand between the defenceless Hindus and violent Islamists – they are what the Islamists do not want Hindus to be.

And one of the ways they try to achieve this is by giving political undertones to the Hindu groups. Pitching words like “Hindutva goons” for VHP and Bajrang Dal activists who die fighting against Islamist attacks help the ecosystem to give the murders of Hindus a political colour. What does it matter if that murdered Hindu man is a VHP worker or a Bajrang Dal worker; hell, what does it matter if he is too an Indian citizen? According to the ecosystem, these slain men defended Hindus against real terrorists so they deserve to be berated.

Hindus have been blamed by the Islamist machinery for defending themselves while murderous Islamists have been humanised in the reporting of violence against Hindus by mainstream media. This has been the case in all cases of violence against Hindus in history including during the partition of India, the Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Moplah Hindu genocide, Kohat genocide, Calcutta riots, Noakhali riots, Mirpur massacre, Jahangirpuri violence against Hindus, anti-Hindu Delhi riots, and many more; these atrocities were downplayed and still are because the perpetrators were Islamists and Hindus suffered in silence. And when the Hindu finally speaks up and reacts, a tirade is launched to besmirch them.

The lowly op-ed by Rajdeep Sardesai from 2015 is a fine example where he writes, “Prashant Poojary (Bajrang Dal activist) didn’t deserve to die under any circumstance but there is a political context to his death as there would be in Bengal when Trinamool workers clash with CPI M.”

Notice how this Islamist stooge justified the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Prashant Poojary from Moodbidri in Karnataka by associating it with a mere political repercussion and isolating him from his Hindu identity; it’s the perfect example of the ecosystem’s attempt at pushing the narrative that “Hindutva is saffron terror & Hinduism is not Hindutva”. This is also why Abhishek Rajput’s death at the hands of Islamists received no coverage other than by OpIndia. Rajput was first shot dead in Mewat and then, when that wasn’t enough, his throat was slit and his head crushed with rocks.

This agenda against Hindus runs parallel to “terrorists are not real Muslims, real Muslims are not terrorists” whitewashing. Of course, there’s no such thing as “saffron terror” but Islamist terrorism is an absolute reality. So what does the Islamist ecosystem do to turn the tide? Attack a Hindu rally, conveniently ignore Hindu casualties particularly when they are VHP and Bajrang Dal activists because hey, those murders are in a “political context”, and then try to revive the “saffron terror” narrative.

In Nuh too, it got so much easier for the ecosystem to whitewash the brutal crimes against the Hindus that the devotees and their dread were brushed conveniently behind headlines that read “clashes during Hindu rally”, “clashes at VHP rally” et al. There is always a clear attempt not to get to the fundamental point when the perpetrators are Muslims. It’s easier to beat around the bush for the ecosystem when they can club “VHP, Bajrang Dal, religion tension, Hindu rally with Muslim minority”. That way, the punishment fits the crime; here, the punishment is anti-Hindu violence and crime, being a Hindu.

Moreover, while Hindus are being attacked, the ecosystem has this weirdly unsettling craving to seek out human interest stories of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. To them, the chilling fear that gripped thousands of unarmed Hindus looking to save their life is not as important as the one Muslim who “saved them”. So what if the majority of Muslims pounced on a peaceful Hindu rally? That one Muslim messiah should be our role model.

A heart-warming feature story ignoring the fact that Hindus were killed by an Islamist mob in Nuh, Mewat (Source: Times of India)

Here’s the deal. Nuh violence, repeated attacks on Hindu rallies in Jahangirpuri, attacks on BJP and Hindu rallies in Bengal, etc prove that it is no walk in the park to be a Hindu living in a Muslim-majority region. In fact, it’s not easy for a Hindu to live in a Muslim-minority area either when the administration is covered deep in appeasement politics; that is not an easy life by any means. And this is where the role of Hindu organisations like VHP and Bajrang Dal becomes significant because they enable the Hindus to practice their faith fearlessly and without apprehension. When such organisations, which mind you are more connected with your middle-class Hindu voter, become the source of the community to speak for their rights to the powers that be, they are deemed political.

The self-defensive Hindu is called into question for standing up against the murder, rape, lynching, and pelting of their community. Basically, the Islamist ecosystem and its usage of political undertones to malign rallying Hindus stems from their hate for Hindus and love for Islamists. How else do you explain why almost any and every crime by Islamists – from terrorism to petty crimes – are justified using poverty and whatnot as excuses? Which is why for the likes of Rajdeep Sardesai and Ravish Kumar, self-defensive Hindus become “militants” and murderous Islamists become mere “local mobs”.

Their ilk uses headlines like “violence during VHP rally” to cast doubt in the minds of people by suggesting that violence did not happen against VHP and Hindus but because of VHP and Hindus. While the mention of VHP and Bajrang Dal gets prominent space in such headlines, Islamists or even the words related to it are not mentioned anywhere in the reports, and even for once they are, they are always supported by ifs and buts.

These are broad purposes of the ecosystem that are served every time a burden of an Islamist decides to target a Hindu rally. Give the Islamists a Hindu rally, and a stone, and let the ecosystem do the thinking. Even if the truth says that a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu rally, they brazenly blame the latter for chanting historically religious slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” which are chanted in every Hindu household. Their excuse? You did it in a Muslim-majority area so prepare to bear the brunt. That will do it. To the ecosystem, the Hindu is the problem when Muslims are minority and the Hindu is a problem when Muslims are majority too. Hindus are just expected to shut up and comply when attacked physically, verbally, and intellectually too otherwise it’s the same slander fest with a new case study for the ecosystem!

Take this report by The Quint for example. The headline reads, “Bike Rally by Hindutva Outfits Results in Clashes in Rajasthan, Curfew Imposed”, followed by details of the clashes in the subheader. This perverse phrasing suggests that the Hindu outfits caused the clashes to erupt.

Whereas the truth was that the Hindu rally was the victim of stone-pelting as reported factually by OpIndia to the point. Can you imagine the headlines had there been a retaliation? Read more here about the dirty propaganda of the anti-Hindu media at home and abroad.

Here are a few more examples of similar sentence phrasing.

One of the many misleading headlines on The Wire (Source: The Wire)

A misleading and diverting headline by The Print (Source: The Print)

Another propagandist headline by Outlook (Source: Outlook)

Here is a list of the many attacks on Hindu rallies by Islamist mobs, several of which were perpetrated this year alone:

26 March 2023: Hindu bike rally attacked in Jaipur

A Muslim mob attacked a rally by Hindus on the occasion of Hindu New Year at Jamvaramgarh in Jaipur in Rajasthan, and pelted stones at the rally. Even though police were deployed for the security of the rally, they could not do anything, according to reports. Later the mob was controlled when additional forces arrived.

7 June 2023: Stones pelted at Sakal Hindu Samaj rally at Sangamner

The Sakal Hindu Samaj had organized a peaceful march in Sangamner protesting against several recent incidents of Love Jihad and atrocities and assaults on the Hindu community. The march was concluded peacefully but while on their return, the members of the Hindu organization were attacked by Muslims who pelted stones and also damaged vehicles. However, it has been alleged that no stone pelters were arrested, and the 17 arrested were Hindu youths.

14 April 2023: Attacks on Ram Navami processions across India

Be it the Ram Navami Shobha Yatras or the recent Hanuman Janmotsav processions, Hindus came under attack as Muslim mobs pelted stones, created arson, and then, blamed Hindus for their own persecution. From West Bengal to Gujarat to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond, religious processions or Shobha Yatras on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Janmotsav were attacked.

14 April 2023: Attacks on Hanuman Jayanti processions in Odisha

In Odisha’s Sambalpur, a bike rally organised by ‘Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoy Samiti’ and Bajrang Dal came under violent stone pelting when it was passing near a masjid in the Dhanupali area, triggering clashes on Wednesday evening, April 12. A look at the FIR filed following the incident reveals how a Muslim mob attacked Hindus during the procession while shouting highly incendiary slogans.

19 February 2023: Mahashivratri procession attacked in Madhya Pradesh

A religious procession on Mahashivratri was attacked in Madhya Pradesh by Islamists. The incident happened at Chhindwara where Islamists stopped a Mahashivratri procession and asked the organisers to shut DJ playing religious music. As per reports, when Hindus refused, the Islamists allegedly pelted stones at the procession, and some of the devotees got injured.

2 April 2022: Hindu bike rally attacked in Karauli

Communal violence broke down in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli when stones were pelted by miscreants at a Hindu bike rally while more than a dozen shops and three bikes were set on fire. Reportedly, 42 people, including policemen, have been injured in the mob attack while the rally celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’ passed through a Muslim-dominated area.

The Jamia violence of 2019, the anti-Hindu Delhi riots of 2020, and many such assaults on Hindus have been the brainchild of the Islamist ecosystem and they have spun that too in their favour. How so? Because it served a greater leftist purpose of projecting the police as someone powerful and wrong when it took action and to project the accused as innocent university students; a powerful versus the weak narrative than the right versus the wrong. The facts came out eventually.

Similarly, it was easy to shift the blame of the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots on a BJP politician who warned of action following weeks of dangerous anti-CAA protests by Islamists who had blocked roads, raised anti-India slogans, and attempted to spark communal tensions. Why go to the trouble of finding the root cause, knowing that it would serve as a bitter truth when you can make a pro-Hindu politician a scapegoat for simply demanding action?

The more said about the Islamist-leftist-liberal propaganda, the more they are exposed with every word. The truth is that when the saffron-clad rallying Hindu marches in unity with the songs of Shri Ram and Bharat Mata, they serve as a reminder to the descendants of tyrants that they in a thousand years could not eradicate this ancient civilisation and they cannot do so now no matter how hard they try. And try they will for the Hindu-hating radicals they are. Then again, so long as the rallying cry of a rallying Hindu continues to echo, the ecosystem will be stripped off its cover every single time.