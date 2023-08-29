The security deployment in Muslim-dominated Nuh on 31st July for the Hindu religious Brajmandal Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra was clearly inadequate. By the time the police arrived, significant damage to Hindus and their property was already done and Muslim mobs were on an all-out rampage. Two home guards died and many policemen were injured too while on duty.

The scenario was very different this time in more than one way. Surveillance drones were deployed, more than 1,900 police personnel were stationed, section 144 was implemented, anti-riot vehicles were stationed, mobile internet and bulk SMS services were suspended, and multiple layers of barricades were put up along with security at inter-state and inter-district borders.

These extensive security arrangements were put in place rather immediately by the state after the VHP announced that it would resume and complete the yatra on 28th August, the last Somvar (Monday) of the Holy Shravan month. The measures were taken, naturally, to avoid a repeat of the 31st July Muslim violence in Nuh against Hindu devotees. Only this time, the optics have worked exactly how the Islamist ecosystem wanted them to.

A well-oiled machinery manufactured and packaged their lies so strategically and repeatedly enough that the case of Hindus appeared broken despite crying out loud that they were butchered at the hands of Muslims on 31st July. Amid the din created by the left-liberal Islamist ecosystem, no one seems to have heard the dying declaration of the Hindus killed in Nuh, not even the state.

To silence Hindus has been a dirty tradition of the Islamist ecosystem unsurprisingly. In a single spate of violence, one can possibly understand why the Muslim mob and their own narrative prevail over all else. The final nail in the coffin is when the State surrenders to the Muslim street-veto. While we Hindus trend hashtags and write articles to boycott brands when an ad insulting their faith is published, Muslims take to the streets demanding the ‘blasphemes’ head on a platter.

When Kamlesh Tiwari insulted the ‘Prophet’, Muslims took out marches on the roads screaming at the top of their lungs – ‘Gustakh-e-rasool ki saza, sar tan se juda’. Now, one could say that both Hindus and Muslims are only screaming into the empty, gaping hole without any tangible effect on the ground or on the brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims. However, while Hindus failed to cancel the individuals insulting their faith, the Muslim radicals beheaded Tiwari and sent a chilling message to the Hindus. This was even after Tiwari had served his punishment and years after he made the remarks against the Islamic Prophet.

It is a function of this street veto that no law seems to control the menace of Islamism. The worldview of significant sections of the Muslim community makes it quite difficult, and in certain cases impossible, to implement law and order in ghettos where they are the overwhelming majority. There is significant resistance towards the implementation of law and order in these areas and a lot of these places are ‘no-go zones’ even for the Police.

In such a scenario, the police also focus on arresting the ‘blaspheme’ rather than those threatening to behead a man for something as fundamental as uttering mildly uncomfortable truth.

Unfortunately, in a democracy, a mob is identified not by its objective but its religious affiliation, thanks to the decades of Islamo-leftist influence on India’s polity. Politicians are perpetually driven by their desire to appease groups and build themselves a vote bank than support the pursuit of justice. Given these constraints which government would want to antagonise an innately violent community after they have beheaded a man? Would it not be simply to arrest the one who offends the barbarian than to tame to barbarian himself? It is a cowardly cop-out, but one that States take to deal with an unnamable Asura that no law, no civilisation has been able to contain.

Similarly, the result of this Muslim street veto is seen in Nuh when a procession was announced and organised on 28th August, for the completion of the yatra which was attacked halfway by Muslims on 31st July, it was met with State-ordered censorship.

On 22nd August, the Nuh district administration denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to resume the yatra. The authorities in the Nuh district of Haryana rejected the application submitted by the VHP seeking permission to take out the Yatra on 28th August to conclude the interrupted procession.

Nuh District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata reportedly refused permission citing various reasons including the G20 meeting scheduled to be held from 3rd September in Taoru. The DC reportedly said that the dates of the G20 meeting and the Jalabhishek Yatra collided. Moreover, the permission has been denied in the wake of the prevailing situation in the Nuh district.

Again on 27th August, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged people to visit temples instead of conducting the yatra. Moreover, on 28th August as the VHP began the low-key procession amid tight security, the international head of the Vishwa Hindu Takht, Viresh Shandilya was put under house arrest. This despite the leader having announced on 27th August that he will only be performing Jalabhishek (offering Holy water).

As if this were not enough, two seers from Ayodhya who had come to partake in the yatra were stopped at the border from entering Nuh. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj sat on an indefinite hunger strike at the Sohna toll plaza after he was stopped by the police. The Acharya said, “I have come here from Ayodhya…The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If they (the administration) will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also.”

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration.



"I have come here from Ayodhya…The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go… pic.twitter.com/m1Dv76xkna — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

It is the poisonous result of the Muslim street veto that the ban imposed on the entry of outsiders into Nuh on 28th August has affected only Hindus and the Hindu faith. Should the ban and other security measures listed above not have been implemented, as was the case on 31st July, even then we would possibly have seen a repeat of the tyranny that unfolded on that fateful day, again displaying the corrupt power of Muslim street-veto.

The Hindu community is a victim of this Islamist power on the one hand, and the state is held to ransom by this Islamist power on the other. Of course, the media too has held the Hindus hostage only to feed us to the wolves. The security arrangements in Nuh for 28th August have been reported by the mainstream media to paint a distorted picture of the Hindu community.

Take this report for example. The ABP News anchor’s question to the reporter on the ground casts doubt on the Hindu groups, who were the victims of the 31st July violence. “…Now because there is such surveillance, the police is maintaining strictness, section 144 has been imposed…are the Hindu organisations adamant even now that they want to take out the Shobha yatra or are they abiding by the administration’s orders?”

It is heartbreaking, to say the least that a peaceful Hindu religious yatra, which was meant as a continuation of the 31st July yatra that was interrupted by attacks from Muslim mobs, has rather been used by the media to project Hindus as the cause of the violence even when the yatra was barely held.

The state machinery has abetted this narrative too. The images and videos doing rounds on mainstream media’s social media handles, and TV channels, the statements being given by the police administration ensuring accountability only on the part of Hindus, who had nothing to do with the 31st July violence, have all worked to show Hindus in bad light. The mainstream media of course got to work the very day violence broke out in Nuh last month and left no stone unturned in shielding Islamists.

This headline from the Indian Express suggests that there is a link between security and Hindu processions. As if the former is needed because of the latter. The truth is that security is needed to safeguard Hindu groups from the Muslim mob in the Muslim-majority region. The subheading includes a statement by the Chief Minister which only seems to substantiate the narrative. The headline and the subheading immediately after it can mislead any reader into believing that the anti-Hindu violence on 31st July was because of the yatra by Hindus themselves.

Another headline by Live Mint reads, “VHP continues Yatra despite the denial of permission, internet suspended, sec 144 imposed,” putting the Hindu religious procession in a bad light. Believe it or not, this is the kind of language that tells law-abiding Hindus to accept being silenced, to not speak up, not question, and to live with the fear that’s been showered on them through Muslim street veto. Such writing essentially says, “How dare Hindus (and representative bodies) continue Yatra despite the denial of permission?”

The demographic challenge in Nuh

These are only some of the reasons why Hindus must introspect and act accordingly until thy kingdom comes. The points stated above are only a fraction of the problem; the main dilemma facing the Hindus is that of demographic imbalance against them that led to the Islamist violence in Nuh and the entire Mewat region and the subsequent narrative that has come to be on 28th August. A report by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) India titled “A region that is turning almost exclusively Muslim at the core” details the staggering rise in the Muslim population in the Mewat region which includes parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. Here is an excerpt from the report:

“Mewat—comprising the newly created Mewat district of Haryana, the adjoining Hathin tahsil of Palwal and several contiguous tahsils of Alwar and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan—is the homeland of Meo Muslims. They form nearly 50 percent of the population of this region; their presence is above 70 percent in several tahsils and reaches 85 percent in a couple of them. Their growth in all of these tahsils has been very high during the last four decades for which we have compiled the data. Thus, in the five tahsils of the region that fall in Haryana, and which together accommodate more than a million Muslims in 2011, their share in the population has risen from 62 percent in 1971 to 75 percent now. In Pahari tahsil of Bharatpur, their proportion has grown even faster, rising from 63 percent in 1991 to 73 percent in 2011. Every tahsil in the region has experienced a similarly high growth in the presence of Muslims in this period.

Unlike the Muslims of Malerkotla in Punjab, who had the protection of the Sikhs around them, the Meos of Mewat had been in active conflict with the Hindus in the decades leading to the Partition, largely because of the spread of the fundamentalist Tablighi movement among them since the last decades of the nineteenth century. There was much disturbance in the region during the Partition and many were displaced from their homes. However, most of them returned after the unrest subsided. They thus retained their dominance in the region. But, in the period before Independence and Partition, they perhaps never had the kind of numerical dominance that they have achieved now, with core part of the region becoming almost exclusively Muslim.”

The report highlights a dangerous trend which is the result of the cascading effect of the growing Muslim population. The report states that as per data “it seems that wherever Muslims have an intense presence, it tends to get more and more intense. The gap in growth of Muslims and other communities is higher in areas where Muslims are in dominant numbers whereas the gap is lower where Muslims are less in numbers.

If this does not caution Hindus then we will continue to lose the war for truth, justice, and the resulting narrative to the Islamist ecosystem which is constantly on standby to launch an attack on Hindus using double-edged swords. So long as they are allowed to dwell at the cost of the Hindu existence, Islamists will use everything – right from a stone by the road to the state, administration, demography, data, media, narrative, art, and even social ills like poverty – to drive their jihad. And the ecosystem will nurture them against Hindus, even if Hindus are without security or with it. Allowing Islamists to dwell at the cost of Hindu lives is allowing the narrative to work against Hindus either way.