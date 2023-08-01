Violence was unleashed by a Muslim mob on 31 July 2023, Monday, in Nuh, Haryana as they attacked a religious Hindu procession on Shravan Somvar. 5 people including two home guards were killed in the violence and at least 50 others including policemen & deputy superintendent of police (DSP) were injured.

OpIndia spoke to Nuh police and found that the two home guards who were killed were trapped when the Islamist mob went on a rampage. Initial probe reveals that one home guard was shot and the other died in stone pelting.

Thousands of Hindus sought shelter in nearby temples of Nuh to save themselves from the Islamist mob which went on a rampage setting vehicles alight. In response to the attack on Jalabhishek Yatra, workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also retaliated by pelting stones back at the assailants.

Vehicles were torched and stones pelted on VHP rally in Haryana’s Nuh (Image Source: India.com)

The Hindus who sought shelter in the Nalhar temple have been rescued and were escorted home as police filed FIRs to launch an investigation.

Several videos went viral online showing the extent of damage before the administration restricted internet services and imposed Section 144 in the area. The videos showed a hostile mob charging at the rally with threatening chants of “Allahu Akbar”.

Temples were also desecrated while smoke could be seen billowing showing the extent of damage in videos recorded by the residents living at a distance from the scene of the incident.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has stated that the violence was planned. Several videos of planned attacks by Islamists doing rounds on social media confirm this allegation, which is not the first in this region. Mewat is notorious for a variety of crimes reported extensively by OpIndia. Its history has branded it as a ‘mini Pakistan’ in neighboring areas.

Mewat – A mini Pakistan

Nuh is a district in the Muslim-majority Mewat region, known as the “homeland of Meo Muslims”. Out of its 1.09 million population, Muslims account for 79.20% (862,647) of the population whereas the Hindu minority accounts for 20.37% (221,846), according to the 2011 census.

In the Punahana tehsil of Mewat, Muslims make up 87% of the population, and 85% in Ferozepur Jhirka tehsils. In Nuh, the district currently in the news after the attack on a Hindu procession, Muslims make up more than 76% of the population. And the numbers are only rising at an alarming rate.

Five tehsils of the Mewat region that fall in Haryana comprised more than a million Muslims in 2011. Their population share rose from 62% in 1971 to 75% in recent years. The report published by the Centre for Policy Studies reads, “From the data, it is clear that the Muslims of Mewat have numerically flourished in the period following Independence. And, they seem to be in the process of establishing an exclusively Muslim pocket in the near future.”

The district, carved out of Faridabad and Gurgaon in 2005, is also the land of origin of the Tablighi Jamaat in 1926, a community that has grown parallel to a surging crime rate. The Tablighi Jamaat was founded in Mewat by Maulana Muhammad Ilyas with the aim to suppress and challenge Hindu values by converting to and propagating Islam across Indian villages. Naturally, Hindus often fall prey to the notorious majority.

A committee headed by former Justice Pawan Kumar in 2020 investigated cases of Muslim atrocities in the region. Based on the findings, the committee chair likened Mewat to Pakistan and said that the district is becoming a “graveyard of Dalits”.

The committee found that owing to the fear of Islamists, only 19 out of 48 Dalit victims could muster the courage to file complaints. Statistics released by the Haryana government also corroborate the committee’s findings. In 2021, only 19 crimes against SCs were registered.

The findings of the team revealed that the molestation of girls and women has become pervasive all over Mewat which has been hindering girls from continuing their studies. The report revealed that more than two hundred instances of forced conversion have come to light. Because of the lack of action by the authorities, families are under pressure to be converted.

The communally charged atmosphere of Mewat is not recent. It is a virus that has been infecting Mewat gradually over decades. According to this report, in 2010, the official number of some of the crimes was thus; 21 cases of murder, 32 cases of rape, 33 kidnappings, and 241 bike thefts.

But this is only a fraction of the factors that make Mewat a mini Pakistan. In September 2018, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted a hawala module and arrested 3 terrorists associated with Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, an organisation run by Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim, and Sajjad Abdul Wani. Interestingly, Salman was a resident of Uttawar village in Mewat. A month later, it came to light that the Khulafa-e-Rashideen mosque in the same village was built with funds received from the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

This hotbed of crime is witnessing more and more crimes against Hindus, and the violence on 31st July has exposed what can be a sinister and organized anti-Hindu crime campaign.

From cybercrime, cattle-smuggling to crimes against women and Hindus, here is a list of cases reported by OpIndia showing just how deep the rot runs.

26 October 2020: Nikita Tomar brutally murdered in broad daylight

A terrifying incident of attempted love jihad and forced conversion of non-Muslims into Islam came to the fore with the blood-curdling murder of a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar in Mewat. She was shot dead in broad daylight by two men outside the Aggarwal College in Ballabgarh, Faridabad.

Screengrab of the incident (L) and Screen Grab (R) (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Raj Shekhar Jha)

One of the two assailants, Tauseef had been repeatedly harassing her and making advances at Nikita. She had filed a complaint of molestation and harassment against Tauseef earlier. The shocking incident was caught on camera, visuals of which had gone instantly viral in the aftermath of the brutal killing.

The murder sparked massive furor across the country. The prime accused of Tomar’s murder, Touseef, belonged to Mewat.

25 July 2023: Muslim mob threatens to attack police

On Tuesday, 25 July 2023, a mobster identified as Jabir Ghatmika from Mewat issued open threats to the police in a video. In this approximately 3-minute-long viral video, Ghatmika can be seen provoking the Muslim mob urging them to assault police personnel over the alleged custodial death of a Shekul Khan.

“I am telling the public. If the CIA police enter a village without information, if they are not from your local police station, then break their hands and legs. Cut them apart. Because there is a section for self-defense. Tell me, Sir, how do we know if there are goons? Are there any stars? Is there anything written on their forehead? Are they here to protect us? Because they themselves have become terrorists, my brothers”, the Islamist warned.

27 April 2023: Cybercriminals raided

Haryana Police conducted multiple raids in the Nuh district as part of its massive crackdown against cyber criminals. 102 police teams comprising over 5,000 personnel raided 14 villages in Nuh and apprehended 125 cybercriminals or hackers. Due to the increase in “sextortion” cases and online fraud, the Nuh region in Haryana has become a hotbed for cybercrime.

2 November 2022: Minor raped by Sajid, 32

An 11-year-old minor Hindu girl was raped by 32-year-old Sajid for six months. At first, he lured her with food and raped her. He then threatened her as he continued the sexual abuse. The victim was six months pregnant when Sajid was caught.

10 September 2022: Mining mafia attacks police team

Two months after the murder of Nuh DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, the mining mafia attacked a joint team of police, the local Mining Department, and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a raid at an illegal mining site in Haryana’s Nuh district. During the raid at an illegal mining site near Nuh, the team was attacked by unidentified individuals.

5 September 2022: Missing minor’s body recovered in Madrasa

The dead body of an 11-year-old boy was recovered from a madrasa in Shah Chokha village in Punhana sub-division in Nuh district of Haryana.

Crowd at madarsa where the body of 11-year-old was found on September 5 (Image: ANI)

The boy had left his house on 3rd September to offer prayers at the madrassa but did not return home that night. Following a search, the child’s body was found buried in sand inside the premises of the madrasa.

19 July 2022: DSP murdered by mining mafia’

Haryana DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by the mining mafia and killed in Panchaon near Nuh in Mewat region of Haryana. As per reports, DSP Bishnoi had gone for a surprise inspection of a site where illegal mining was taking place.

However, the mining mafia ran the dumper over him and killed him. The primary accused in the Nuh DSP killing, Shabir alias Mittar, was caught on July 20 during an encounter with the Haryana Police.

6 July 2022: Mewat man offers Rs 2 crores to slit Nupur Sharma’s tongue

An Islamist in Mewat declared that he will give Rs 2 crores to any person who slits Nupur Sharma’s tongue. The incident took place days after the Supreme Court judges said that Nupur Sharma’s ‘loose’ tongue is responsible for the communal disharmony in the country and Kanhaiya Lal’s brutal murder by Islamists in Udaipur.

Nupur Sharma (Image: FGN)

In a viral video, the Islamist said, “I am giving this on behalf of the whole Mewat. If somebody slits Nupur Sharma’s tongue and brings it to me, the offer is Rs. 2 crores for the one who does so. Rs 2 crores. I will give it on behalf of the whole Mewat. And if you slit her tongue, you journalist, I will give you Rs. 2 crores. You get this offer.”

A large number of Rohingyas sheltered by Nuh Muslims

The Muslim-majority Nuh is also infamous for harboring a large number of Rohingya Muslims who have been provided shelter by the locals. Most of the Rohingyas took shelter in Haryana after they were removed from Delhi, where they were living earlier.

Representational Image (via AFP/ Cek Mad)

There are reportedly 600-700 Rohingya families currently settled in the state. Around 2 thousand Rohingyas are said to be living in Mewat district alone. Most of the Rohingyas living in Haryana are reportedly settled in Mewat (Nuh), Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal, and Yamunanagar districts.

Other districts in the state also have Rohingya Muslims but it is difficult to trace them since most of them have forged IDs like Aadhar cards, Ration cards, and voter cards.

Mewat Region: hotbed of criminal elements

To think that the rapidly changing demographics in Nuh are only limited to the district is to build a roadmap for jihadists to sneak into surrounding pockets impacting the larger demography of the state of Haryana and even beyond in a few years. This impact can be seen already in the pattern of crimes that appear to have spilled over from Mewat into the adjoining areas that include Gurugram, Ferozepur Jhirka, Palwal, Faridabad, Rewari, and parts of adjoining Alwar and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan.

Even the national capital is bearing the brunt of the Mewati gangs operating in its backyard.

Here are some of the recent cases of crime reported from these regions and why investigative research should be launched into the geographic and demographic pattern of these crimes.

26 July 2023: Girl gang-raped by four men

In Haryana’s Palwal, a girl was abducted by Akram and Mansaad who stuffed a cloth in her mouth and took her to a location in the forest. Two more men were present there. The four youths gang-raped the girl, who was later found lying unconscious in the field.

The family has said that they fear for their life and that the accused, who they claimed are local goons, could harm them (the family).

19 July 2023: Seven men assault mother-daughter duo

Nasir, Rashid, Majru, Samsu, Jahoor, Tasneem, and Taufeek harassed a woman and her daughter in Palwar last month. The seven accused, armed with sticks and axe, barged into the house of a man while he was away for work and attempted to force themselves on the mother-daughter duo.

21 May 2023: Mohammed Ikhlash entraps Dehradun woman

Palwal-based Mohammed Ikhlash posed as Manoj and trapped a Hindu woman from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The victim met Ikhlash online in 2019. He identified himself as Manoj and told her that he was studying at GD Goenka University in Gurugram. He trapped the woman, blackmailed her to have physical relations with him, and extorted money from her, until one day the victim learned of his real name Ikhlash. He was arrested from his hometown in Hathin in Palwal.

30 June 2022: Hindu man stabbed by a mob led by Anjum and Bilal

A Hindu man named Vicky Bharadwaj was attacked by Anjum and Bilal with a sharp weapon in Haryana’s Palwal district. The miscreants brutally stabbed Vicky and tore his chest open. The two accused were accompanied by 5-6 persons.

“Anjum stabbed me in my chest and I collapsed on the street. Some people came to help me after my friends screamed for help. Anjum threatened me to kill some other time again and he ran away from the spot”, Vicky said.

18 October 2022: Mewati gang kingpin arrested in Delhi

A Kingpin of the Mewati gang named Zalaluddin was arrested for cyber fraud. He was a wanted criminal in several cases of cybercrime and cheating across Delhi, Kurukshetra Ambala, and other states. Zalaluddin was running a gang cheating innocent people.

The cops conducted a technical and manual surveillance raid in Ferozepur Jhirka, a district bordering Mewat in Haryana.

27 November 2021: Mewat man travels 50km to Gurugram to offer Namaz in public

Amidst peaceful protests staged by the Hindu community against offering Namaz at public places in Gurugram in Haryana, a Muslim man had confessed to travelling 50 km from Mewat to the protest site to offer Namaz on the streets.

Visuals from Gurugram protest site (Photo Credits: Twitter/Swati Goel Sharma)

“This is Sector 10 of Gurugram. I am coming here (every Friday) for the past 10 years,” the man named Khalid informed. Local residents were also outraging against biased coverage of the peaceful Gurugram protests against the offering of Namaz on the streets.

Here is a list of crimes emanating from Mewat and crimes that have been exported and/or spilled over into other regions, sometimes adjoining areas, and sometimes other states.

Contribution of the ecosystem and the works

Being a Muslim-majority region has its own perks in a leftist liberal ecosystem. Going by their logic, if crime statistics in a Muslim-majority area are alarming then poverty, lack of development, ignorance etc etc are to be blamed. One is expected to feel sorry for the Mewat Islamists for the rampant crimes they commit and supply to the surrounding regions. Take for example this bunch of reports to understand just how strong the fence is to protect even the criminal so long as it is a certain ‘minority’.

24 December 2021: Islamist media gives communal colour to peaceful Hindu rally

Meer Faisal, a multimedia “journalist” with Islamist outfit Maktoob Media, took to Twitter to post a host of videos about a Bajrang Dal rally in Mewat to fear monger about Hindus outfits trying to create a “communal divide” between Hindus and Muslims of the area. After the videos, he shared an article by Maktoob Media that essentially said that Muslims of Mewat, popularly known as Mini Pakistan because of the rapes, abductions, Jihadi violence, and forced conversions of Hindu women, were living in eternal fear of Hindu outfits.

Meer Faisal stated in his Twitter thread that on the 12th of December, Bajrang Dal member Jeet Vashisht took to Facebook to post videos of a saffron rally in Nuh, the Muslim-majority area in Mewat. He said that Jai Shree Ram slogans were raised in front of Muslim households and that the rally was carried out with over 500 cars filled with “Hindutva supporters” who had entered the area to saffronize Mewat.

This narrative was being spun even as Jeet Vashishth received several threats.

28 June 2021: SC dismisses plea seeking protection for Hindus from Muslims in Mewat

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition seeking protection of Hindus from the dominant Muslim community in the Nuh district (Mewat) of Haryana.

As per reports, the petition was filed by a group of lawyers and activists through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain. It read, “A number of Hindus have been forcibly converted to Islam and a number of Hindu women and minor girls have been abducted and raped. The Hindu women are not safe at all. The Muslims at a large number have committed atrocities on members of Schedule caste.”

The petitioners highlighted that the local police, the district administration, and the State government have failed to exercise their power in upholding the life and liberty of the Hindu community. The petition stated that the Hindu population in Nuh had declined from 20% (in 2011) to 10-11% now while the Muslim population has increased under the patronage of Tablighi Jammat.

29 October 2021: Muslim groups mobilise mob from Nuh

Muslim groups called more people from Nuh and Pataudi for ‘support’ against a peaceful protest called by Hindus against the offering of Namaz in public places in Gurugram.

29 April 2019: Cong neta plays religion card in Mewat

A Congress leader, Zahida Khan, while asking for Rohingya-affected Mewat region in Rajasthan, urged the Gujjars and the Muslims to come together to vote especially if they could ‘come together to rob’.

The controversial statement was given in Kaman, Rajasthan where Khan said, “If Mewat backs a candidate, then 36 communities back that candidate. The way I have been welcomed here I am hopeful that if God willing, Abhijit will become the MP here. But do give him more votes than you’d give me. For five years you supported but when it came to casting vote, you displayed your Gujjar identity. This time I request with folded hands to not repeat this mistake.”

15 October 2018: Mosque built with LeT money

The National Investigation Agency revealed that the Khulafa-e-Rashideen mosque in the Uttawar village of Palwal, Haryana has been built with funds received from terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to reports, a team of NIA officials visited the mosque in Uttawar village in Haryana on October 3. NIA searched the documents and bank account details related to the mosque. The team had reportedly confiscated the fund registers and several financial documents in the mosque.

Courtesy: Hindu Janjagruti Samiti

The situation is so visibly grim that the Meo Muslims, combined with Rohingyas, combined with Tablighi Jamaat, combined with the left-liberal ecosystem, combined with appeasement politics consider themselves strong enough to openly attack a peaceful minority Hindu rally.

These are the same Mewatis who were all packed and ready to leave India for the Islamic Banana Republic of Pakistan in 1947 until that fateful day when Gandhi convinced them to stay back. And to think that on 15 August 2023, India will mark its 76th Independence day.