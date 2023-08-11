Friday, August 11, 2023
UK announces £95,000 package to combat Khalistani terror after Security Minister meets EAM S Jaishankar

United Kingdom's Security Minister Tom Tugendhat tweeted that India's top investigative agency CBI works closely with UK's intelligence agencies to tackle serious and organised crime

OpIndia Staff
UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat with EAM S Jaishankar
In a big development, the United Kingdom’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has announced funding of 95,000 Pounds, around ₹1 crore, to tackle Khalistani terrorism in the country.

The announcement comes hours after the UK Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. After the meeting, Minister Tom Tugendhat took to Twitter and wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet Minister of External Affairs Dr Jaishankar. We strongly agree on the importance of proactively tackling violent extremism – whatever form it takes. I look forward to working closely with him to combat the full range of threats we face.”

Tugendhat also tweeted that India’s top investigative agency CBI works closely with UK’s intelligence agencies to tackle serious and organised crime. “Together, we’re making both our countries safer. It was great to share the results of that progress today,” he wrote.

The British High Commission in India said, “During a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday (10 August), UK’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat announced new funding to enhance the UK’s capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism. The £95,000 investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by Pro-Khalistan Extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force.”

In a high-level meeting held on 7 July 2023, between National Security Advisers Ajit Doval of India and Tim Barrow of the United Kingdom, India raised concerns over Khalistani terrorist elements threatening officials of the Indian High Commission in the UK.

India called upon the British government to take decisive action against the Khalistani terrorists, including deportation or legal prosecution, to safeguard the diplomatic staff. The meeting, part of the ‘India-UK Strategic Dialogue,’ aimed to strengthen cooperation in addressing violent extremism and radicalism. On 6th July, Khalistani terrorists in the UK announced a “Kill India” rally outside the Indian High Commission.

On 3rd June, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that India has urged its partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. He added, “This will affect our relations. We will raise this poster issue with the government of these countries.”

On 19th March, Khalistani terrorists barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the Tricolor from the premises. A video showed a mob of Khalistanis staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

Despite assurance from the London Metropolitan Police to raise the level of protection to the Indian High Commission, Khalistani terrorists four days later again breached the security cover and threw eggs and inks to deface and vandalize the building.

In a retaliatory measure, India then removed the security cover outside the British High Commission in the national capital. Indian authorities removed barricades in front of the British High Commission and the British High Commissioner’s residence and removed all external security that was provided to the British mission in India.

Almost a month after a five-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted an inquiry into the 19th March incident, Indian intelligence agencies revealed that the attack, among many others, was masterminded by Khalistani terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Avatar Khanda. Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey on 18th June while Khanda died mysteriously four days later in a UK hospital.

The Khalistani menace continues to target India operating with deep links and nexus in the UK, US, and Canada. An independent report released in UK, called Bloom Report, reportedly highlighted that young, impressionable minds from the Sikh community were being manipulated by Khalistani terrorists in the UK.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

