On Friday (27th October) morning, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi returned to India from yet another ‘secret trip’ abroad. The development comes just months ahead of crucial Vidhan Sabha elections in several States.

As per a report by ANI, Rahul Gandhi reached the Delhi International Airport from Uzbekistan on Friday morning. In a video shared by the news agency, the Congress MP could be seen exiting the airport and sitting in his convoy.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi Airport from Uzbekistan. pic.twitter.com/REDfNx48Ai — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

It is notable here that Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits are always shrouded in mystery. Besides political speculations, there is often little to no news about his foreign travels.

The Congress scion has a history of going on vacations without informing the public during election season or at times when his party needs him the most.

Rahul Gandhi and his secret trips

In April 2022, after poll strategist Prashant Kishor had rejected Congress’ offer to join the party, Rahul Gandhi became untraceable again. Reports mentioned that Gandhi went missing for over 10 days and had gone unreachable, leaving the party to act alone in action during the crisis.

Earlier in December 2021, the Wayanad MP had gone for a personal trip to Italy ahead of the campaigns and rallies for then-upcoming Assembly elections in five states scheduled for 2022. He had forced the party to postpone his already scheduled rally in Punjab and had flown to Italy for a ‘personal visit’.

Just before Diwali 2021, Rahul Gandhi vanished again, reportedly to London. On November 5 of that year, it was reported that Gandhi was on a ‘long vacation’.

He returned after almost a month, just before the winter session commenced in the Parliament. At that time, the BJP took a dig at Gandhi and questioned his trip to London.

In September 2021, while the Congress party in Punjab was facing a crisis with Amarinder Singh’s resignation, the Gandhi family was vacationing in Shimla.

In December 2020, he left for Italy on the 136th foundation day of his party. His party leaders could not settle on one explanation and further made themselves a target of media questions.

In October 2019, fifteen days before the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, Gandhi had left, reportedly for Bangkok. In June of that year, before the counting of votes of the parliamentary elections, Rahul Gandhi skipped an important meeting held by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and flew to London for a holiday.

Congress scion left SPG cover behind for his ‘mysterious’ foreign trips

In November 2019, BJP leader Rajnath Singh quizzed Rahul Gandhi about his decision to not take Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel along with him on his foreign trips.

“In the last two years, Rahul Gandhi was out for 72 days on six foreign trips, but didn’t take SPG cover. Why didn’t he take SPG cover? We want to know what Rahul Gandhi is trying to hide by not taking SPG along on foreign tours when he is a SPG protectee,” he had inquired.

Such a deliberate move is reportedly a violation of the SPG Act. In light of repeated violations of security rules both in India and abroad, his SPG protection was revoked in 2019 and was provided Z+ CRPF security cover.

Rahul Gandhi and his meetings with anti-India elements abroad

Rahul Gandhi was on a 10-day USA tour, where he spoke at the National Press Club, Stanford University and also, to ‘think tanks’, allegedly discussing relations between India and USA.

The Hudson Institute tweeted images of Rahul Gandhi in deep conversation with these “think tanks”. Sunita Vishwanath was seated alongside Rahul Gandhi at this event at Hudson Institute. Sunita Vishwanath is the co-founder of HrHR, which has also signed this letter against Narendra Modi alongside IAMC.

Investigating Info-warfare and Psy-war OSINT Disinfo Lab had conducted an investigation revealing that the ‘Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR)’ had been promoting the misleading narrative of ‘Hindu Vs Hindutva’. The same organisation was also seen endorsing the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ event.

Hudson was honored to host @RahulGandhi to discuss the state of US-India relations and further cooperation between both nations. 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fIUJhS4ooX — Hudson Institute (@HudsonInstitute) June 1, 2023

As per Disinfo Lab, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups named Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI). Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA).

As per an article in The Hindu, the Alliance for Justice and Accountability had been at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

According to Disinfo Lab, the co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, Sunita Vishwanath, also runs an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation. Earlier, OpIndia reported in detail how George Soros had been fuelling a dangerous anti-India narrative through media and ‘civil society.’

Prominent Indian politician Shri Rahul Gandhi, during his proposed #RahulInUSA tour,would attend several public events. He may not know, but some ‘coordinators’ who are claiming to be associated with events are Pak Jamaat-e-Islami & Muslim Brotherhood-linked fronts



A Thread pic.twitter.com/pqaHO6n31L — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) May 30, 2023

In September this year, Rahul Gandhi was seen with anti-India Italian leftist politician Fabio Massimo Castaldo. Fabio Massimo Castaldo is the person in a red tie seen on the extreme right in the second photograph of the X post by the Congress party’s official X handle.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo’s association with Pervaiz Iqbal Losar – an ISI asset in Europe – puts Rahul Gandhi’s intent to visit the European Parliament under suspicion. It is, therefore, necessary to know more about Fabio Massimo Castaldo and his alleged ISI friend Parvaiz Iqbal Losar.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo is a former member of the European Parliament. The Italian leftist politician is friends with Pervaiz Iqbal Loser who is a Europe asset of the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Fabio Castaldo with Rahul Gandhi

Loser has been working to peddle anti-India propaganda on the Kashmir issue and lobbying against India’s interests in Europe. One of the old X posts by Fabio Massimo Castaldo is a testimony to this. Rahul Gandhi also met MEP Pierre Larrouturou during his September trip.

MEP Pierre Larrouturou was one of the key figures behind the anti-India resolution passed in the EU parliament in July over the Manipur issue. In a long social media rant, Pierre Larrouturou even made it clear that the EU resolution was specifically timed to target PM Modi’s France visit.

Pierre Larrouturou, representing the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, took the lead in proposing the resolution titled ‘India, the situation in Manipur’.

Very honored to welcome @RahulGandhi to the European Parliament today 🇪🇺



He is one of the great figures of Indian democracy and has been fighting for years against the ultra-nationalism of the Modi government.



With MEPs from 7 different groups, we had a very interesting… pic.twitter.com/59GEvdKU7n — Pierre Larrouturou (@larrouturou) September 7, 2023

Alviina Alametsa, who Rahul Gandhi met in Brussels, was also one of the MEPs who were behind the resolution. Alametsa has been a vocal anti-India campaigner in Europe.

In January this year, she participated in a discussion with Prashant Bhushan and Shahrukh Alam, hosted by The London Story, an organization that has been linked to ISI.

In July 2023, speaking in the EU plenary, Alametsa stated that external observers must be allowed into Manipur to ‘monitor’ the situation and bring a peaceful resolution. She claimed that the status of human rights and press freedom is deteriorating in India and called for interference in India’s internal affairs.

My deepest condolences to those affected by the violence and human rights violations in Manipur. We must end the violence and find a peaceful resolution to the situation. Here is my complete address to the European Parliament on the situation. pic.twitter.com/bqtoXTw8CR — Alviina Alametsä (@alviinaalametsa) July 17, 2023

Alviina Alametsa has been relentless in her campaigning against India, writing columns, lobbying, and campaigning against Indian interests in the EU. In January 2021, she wrote an article in the EU Observer calling for EU’s support for interfering in the ‘human rights’ situation in India.

In her India-centric interactions and narrative, Alametsa has been using platforms to promote or support all anti-India voices, from Teesta Setalvad to Sanjiv Bhat, and Stan Swamy.

Congress scion called for ‘foreign interference in India’ during his trips abroad

The instances of Rahul Gandhi seeking ‘foreign help’ for his political gain in India are numerous. After losing election after election, failing to win the trust of the Indian people democratically, he has started declaring to global Leftists that India is a country deep in chaos, where democracy is declining and only he can restore it.

In April 2021, speaking at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, Gandhi insisted that the US government establishment should ‘say more’ about ‘what is happening in India.

In 2022, at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in the United Kingdom, Rahul Gandhi had sought foreign intervention again. During his controversial address, Rahul Gandhi signaled his desire for foreign intervention two times.

Not only was Rahul Gandhi demanding foreign intervention into India & attacking our sovereignty on foreign soil but look at this now! Apparently he was sharing stage with Kamal Munir a Pakistani while he was undermining India & Indian institutions



Shocking ! Congress must… https://t.co/XYwSIehzEC pic.twitter.com/ZmHsOyuPAO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 6, 2023

The first one is during the mention of the Russia-Ukraine issue, and the second one is when he criticized Indian diplomats for being unwilling to take orders from Europeans. In the same conference, he had even compared Ladakh to Ukraine, insinuating that it needs a US intervention.

Gandhi has also spoken at the Cambridge University. The Open Society Foundations (OSF) of Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has been a member of the University of Cambridge’s Guild of Benefactors since 2013.

The same George Soros pledged USD 1 Billion to change the regime in India. His foundation provides post-graduate scholarships in “programmes that represent a long-term response to ongoing social and political transformations in the countries served.”

Soros has recently openly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. Congress is also playing up the Adani controversy and their leaders, making people wonder if Congress is working in tandem with foreigners interested in regime change, with the 2024 general elections right around the corner.