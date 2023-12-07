The files of Disha Salian death case are set to be opened again. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in Maharashtra is soon expected to announce the name of the officers who will resume the investigation in the case of the mysterious death of Disha Salian. Salian was the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was also found dead under suspicious circumstances.

As per reports quoting sources, the Shinde government will likely announce the team of investigators in the legislative assembly. Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in December 2022 had announced in the assembly that an SIT will be formed to investigate Salian’s death.

In a latest update, a high panel will be constituted by the state and DIG rank officials are likely to monitor the SIT probe. As per Republic, Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bhati may lead the investigation.

Some MLAs in the state have been demanding that Aditya Thackeray be probed in the case. The alleged suicide had come just days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death.

Disha Salian death case background

On 8th June 2020, Disha Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide, as per the Mumbai Police, by jumping from a high rise building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Several discrepancies were found in the claims made by the Mumbai Police under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

In August 2020, a sensational detail was revealed in Disha Salian’s post mortem report which was not revealed by the police. The report said that Disha Salian didn’t have clothes on her body when she was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of a building.

Another disturbing fact that had emerged was that Disha Salian’s post-mortem was conducted two days after her death. While she had died on the night of 8-9 June, documents show that the post-mortem was done on 11th June.

In September 2020, an eyewitness had told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on 8th June.

The person, who the media house claims was present at the party which the celebrity manager had attended in Juhu, said that Disha’s screams were suppressed behind the blaring music which was being played in the party.

The eyewitness confirmed that there were a total of 6 people in the party, including Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai.

However, the gang-rape angle has been dismissed by Disha’s parents. In February 2022, the parents filed a complaint against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane accusing them of character assassination of Disha Salian.

In March 2022, Nitesh Rane had claimed that he had in his possession a pen drive and had prepared a transcript of an eyewitness account of Disha Salian’s gang rape and alleged murder, stating that a state minister is involved in the case.