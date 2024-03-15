On the 15th of March, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal questioned the “audacity” of persecuted Pakistani Hindu and Sikh refugees as they protested against him over his outrageous remarks on CAA implementation. Taking to X, Arvind Kejriwal quoted a news report of Pakistani refugees protesting outside his residence and said that they should be in jail. He claimed that these persecuted Pakistani and Bangladeshi refugees would harass the local people. The Delhi CM also resorted to labelling these protestors as “BJP’s vote bank”.

“The audacity of these Pakistanis? First, they infiltrated our country illegally and broke the laws of our country. He should have been in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country? After CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread across the country and harass people. In the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble,” Kejriwal posted.

इन पाकिस्तानियों की हिम्मत? पहले हमारे देश में ग़ैर क़ानूनी तरीक़े से घुसपैठ की, हमारे देश का क़ानून तोड़ा। इन्हें जेल में होना चाहिए था। इनकी इतनी हिम्मत हो गयी कि हमारे देश में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं, हुडदंग कर रहे हैं? CAA आने के बाद पूरे देश में पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशी फैल… https://t.co/xjVVrrglt7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 15, 2024

Notably, these Pakistani Hindu refugees were not protesting to seek some special benefits or rights from the Delhi government or the Central government. They were also not “harassing” the local people. The Hindu and Sikh refugees from Rohini, Adarsh Nagar, near the Signature Bridge, and Majnu ka Tilla protested to demand that Kejriwal rescind his statements against the CAA and refugees and issue an apology.

On Thursday, Kejriwal shared a news clip on X in which a Pakistani refugee can be heard telling a reporter that Kejriwal should apologise to the refugees. Sharing this clip, CM Kejriwal wrote, “Today some Pakistanis demonstrated and created ruckus in front of my house. Delhi Police gave him full respect and protection. BJP fully supported him. Have they got so much courage that they are asking the CM elected by the people of Delhi with an overwhelming majority to enter our country and apologise? And BJP is supporting them? While hating me, BJP stood with Pakistanis and started betraying India? After this CAA, these Pakistanis will spread all over the country and will harass and create ruckus among the people of our own country. BJP wants to make them its vote bank.”

आज कुछ पाकिस्तानियों ने मेरे घर के सामने प्रदर्शन और हुड़दंग किया। दिल्ली पुलिस ने उन्हें पूरा सम्मान और संरक्षण दिया। बीजेपी ने इनका पूरा समर्थन किया। इनकी इतनी हिम्मत हो गई कि दिल्ली की जनता द्वारा भारी बहुमत से चुने गए CM को हमारे मुल्क में घुसकर माफ़ी माँगने को कह रहे है? और… pic.twitter.com/8n0EF9eNTM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 14, 2024

It is worth noting that Kejriwal has been calling the persecuted minorities from the three Islamic nations as “Pakistanis” in an attempt to establish a narrative against the oppressed Hindus, implying that these refugees are from an ‘enemy nation’.

Jail for persecuted Pakistani Hindus and Sikhs, EWS flats for Rohingyas

This comes after CM Kejriwal resorted to fearmongering and making misleading claims about the Citizenship Amendment Act on 13th March. Kejriwal also unleashed a tirade against the persecuted Hindus and other minorities of Islamic nations who were persecuted and found shelter in India. In addition to questioning the BJP’s intention behind notifying CAA right before the Lok Sabha elections despite the fact that prior announcements were made regarding when the Act would be notified, Kejriwal repeatedly called the persecuted minorities from neighbouring Islamic nations, including the persecuted Hindus “ghuspathiyas” (illegal immigrants). CM Kejriwal ignored the fact that many of these asylum seekers who entered India came on valid documents and a section of them overstayed.

Kejriwal further asserted that BJP would bring in and settle the poor Pakistanis, provide them jobs and houses and turn them into its “vote-bank” even though CAA is meant for only those who entered India before 31st December 2014.

Notably, under the CAA, people belonging to persecuted minority groups in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan—including Christians, Parsis, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Hindus, and Sikhs—who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship. While CM Kejriwal is claiming that the BJP would bring more and more ‘Pakistanis’ and settle them, the CAA is for refugees already living in India, not for any current or future groups who may face persecution due to political and ethnic reasons in neighbouring countries.

Irony died a painful death when Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP for allegedly planning to settle and provide employment to these people from Pakistan. It was Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Amanatullah Khan who systematically settled illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Myanmar. It was reported back in 2020 that over 300 Rohingya families illegally settled in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. We reported that Amanatullah Khan was at the forefront of ensuring all possible benefits to the illegal Rohingya infiltrators including distribution of ration. Shockingly, it was reported that many illegal Rohingya immigrants also settled on the land of the irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

In July 2021, the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had undertaken an anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar. It freed around 2.1 hectares of land from the possession of the illegal Rohingyas.

It must not be forgotten that the Aam Aadmi Party government had gone all out to ensure all benefits to the illegal Rohingya immigrants. In August 2022, it was reported that the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a detention centre to be set up at the flats built for people from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), as they had run out of space at the current location. As the flats are under NDMC, the Delhi govt had written to the NDMC to hand over the flats to the Foreigners Registration Regional Office (FRRO).

Back then, MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra said that the decision to shift the Rohingya illegal migrants was that of the Delhi government. In a letter to now-jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Minister Mishra wrote back then, “In the July 29 meeting, an officer rank of a director who represented the MHA and the head of the FRRO, Delhi had clearly stated that India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention on refugees or related protocol of 1967, therefore treats all foreigners who enter the country without valid passports as illegal immigrants.”

AAP leaders have shown support for illegal Rohingyas in and around Delhi. Despite their own outrageous conduct in the past, Kejriwal accused the government of playing vote bank politics with immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. As previously reported, in 2022, the party was seen touting the “services” it provided to illegal Rohingyas.

While Kejriwal claimed that an “influx” of persecuted minorities would result in law and order collapse adding that theft, robbery, and rape will increase, he or his party leaders did not raise any such concerns when their own MLA was settling illegal Rohingyas in the national capital. Notably, according to a 2017 MHA estimate over 40,000 illegal Rohingya immigrants are staying in India but Kejriwal never raised concerns about this, however, he is all concerned and growing aggressive against Pakistan’s persecuted minorities getting Indian citizenship and a chance to live a life of freedom and dignity.

Kejriwal fumes over the ‘audacity’ of persecuted Pakistani Hindus protesting against him, forgets the time when he adopted Pakistan’s stand to attack PM Modi

CM Kejriwal is enraged over the ‘audacity’ of these ‘Pakistanis’ protesting against him, however, he forgot the time when he without a smidgen of shame peddled a conspiracy theory furthering Pakistan’s narrative saying that Pakistan carried out the Pulwama attack at the behest of the Modi government to help PM Modi in the forthcoming General elections in May 2019.

“Pakistan and Imran Khan are openly supporting Modi Ji. It is clear now that Modi Ji has some secret pact wid them. Everyone is asking – did Pakistan kill 40 of our brave soldiers in Pulwama on 14 Feb just before elections to help Modi Ji?” Kejriwal had posted on X on 11th April 2019.

Pakistan and Imran Khan are openly supporting Modi ji. It is clear now that Modi ji has some secret pact wid them.



Everyone is asking – did Pakistan kill 40 of our brave soldiers in Pulwama on 14 Feb just before elections to help Modi ji? https://t.co/hIh5PGqr9E — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2019

In another instance of propagating Pakistan’s anti-India narrative, back in 2016, Kejriwal had demanded proof for the Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

We fully support PM on surgical strikes. Urge him to similarly counter Pak's dirty propaganda. Do watch this msghttps://t.co/jk1CvYmcan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 3, 2016

While today, Kejriwal is referring to Hindus and Sikhs who came to India escaping religious persecution in Islamic nations as “Pakistanis” in a bid to push the narrative that these people are from an enemy nation, Kejriwal’s opprobrious attempt at seeking proof of surgical strikes was well received by Pakistan. Back then, Pakistani X users ran the #PakStandsWithKejriwal trend as a mark of support to the AAP supremo for his video raising doubts about the Armed Forces’ surgical strikes in PoK.