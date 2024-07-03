On 3rd July, several social media accounts ‘reported’ that CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who was suspended for assaulting MP Kangana Ranaut, has been reinstated and has been posted at Bengaluru airport. After the ‘reports’, there were mixed reactions on social media, with INDI Alliance supporters and Khalistani sympathisers celebrating the news, applauding the ‘bravery of the CISF DG’. On the other hand, others were outraged, and questioned how she could be reinstated when the case against her was still ongoing.

However, now CISF has clarified that it is fake news, and Kulwinder Kaur has not been reinstated. ANI reported citing CISF that Kaur is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is still on.

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is still on: CISF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

However, as per reports, the CISF personnel has been transferred to Bengaluru while she remains under suspension. She was posted at Chandigarh airport before her suspension, where she had slapped Kangana Ranaut on 6th June.

Reportedly, Kulwinder Kaur has been transferred to a reserve battalion of CISF in Bengaluru. This means she will not be posted at a fixed location, but may be deployed at various places protected by the CISF based on staff availability. Her husband is also in CISF, and reportedly currently he is posted in Bengaluru.

Kulwinder Kaur was suspended by CISF after she assaulted Kangana Ranaut without any provocation at Chandigarh airport on 6th June. While Ranaut was going through the security check, Kaur who was working at a different booth charged towards her and slapped her. Following the incident, a police complaint was filed against her, and she was suspended.

After slapping Ranaut, Kaur claimed that she did as revenge for Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests. During the farmer protests against the 3 farm laws, Ranaut had said that women sitting in the protests were hired. Kaur said that her mother was sitting at the protests during that time, therefore she was hurt by Kangana Ranaut’s comments as it also applied to her mother.

While Kaur remains suspended and faces a departmental enquiry, farmer unions and pro-Khalistani elements are supporting her. Her family, INDI Alliance parties and Khalistani elements have justified her action.

Punjab CM Mann claimed that Kulwinder Kaur was angry at Kangana Ranaut for her comments, and Ranaut should not have made the comments. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also justified the assault claiming continuous ‘targeting’ of Punjab and Punjabis was extremely unfortunate and painful.