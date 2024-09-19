As the incidents of religious conversions are increasing in certain areas of Gujarat, the people of the state’s smallest district Dang have come up with a unique tactic. Dang district has been the biggest sufferer of religious proselytization with 40% population converted to Christianity. In the wake of the alarming situation, a “Hanuman Yagya” has been started to protect and propagate Sanatan Dharma in the district.

Dang district, home to rich natural beauty, has been a target of Christian missionaries for the last two decades. Several Christian organisations here are converting the gullible locals by tricking them, luring them into receiving some benefits or by stoking fear. With this tactic at play, 40% of the population of the district translating to 1 lakh people have been converted to Christianity.

Consequently, the local Hindus have resorted to Lord Hanuman to protect Hindu Dharma. Govind Dholakia, a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha and renowned diamond tycoon, has launched the campaign by doing ‘Hanuman Yagya’. Under this initiative, 311 Hanuman temples were built in 311 villages of 3 talukas in Dang district by Ramakrishna Welfare Trust. As a part of this campaign with a budget of Rs 40 lakh, 12 Hindu temples were inaugurated in 2022.

Saw the idol of Hanumanji, took the resolution to start “Hanuman Yagya”

In a conversation with TV9, Govind Dholakiya, the BJP MP and promoter of Shree Ramkrishna Export (SRK), said: “We have been conducting medical camps in Dang Ahwa for the last 30 years. So in 2017 when he brought the camp here, PP Swami and I were going in the car. An idol of Hanumanji Maharaj fell on the trunk of a tree in a village. So I said to Swamiji, how appropriate is it that our Lord should sit without a house like this, and we should stay in a house?”

“Swamiji said that who should do it? A lot of things need to be done like this, I was told that we should do it. So he said that there are 300 such villages, we will do 300. All these decisions were taken in just seconds, I did not speak about it, it was not my decision, it was Hanumanji Maharaj’s, Lord Shriramchandraji’s decision. He called through me,” Dholakia added.

After that, they decided to build 311 Hanuman temples in the tribal-dominated Dang district and started the project in 2018. The temples were constructed at the cost of around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Dholakia’s Shree Ramkrishna Welfare Trust (SRWT) contributed 50% of the total cost, while the rest was borne by other donors.

The temples were built under the guidance of PP Swami, who is active in welfare activities in Dang for the past couple of decades. Earlier most of the villages had Hanuman idols placed under trees.

Temple construction brings positive changes in the lives of local people

Many positive changes have occurred in the villages as a consequence of the construction of temples. P.P. Swami stated that this led to a tremendous change and that while alcoholism is undoubtedly prevalent among tribal households, the temple has helped many families overcome their addictions.

In addition to beneficial changes, many villages have stopped manufacturing alcohol thus restoring peace in villages and among tribal families. All festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Holi, are celebrated at these temples. Whenever there is an auspicious event in the village, the Bajrangbali temple is visited first.

In light of the efforts of businessman Govind Dholakia and PP Swami Maharaj, Hindu Dharma is regaining ground in Dang, which had previously been marred by Christian conversions and an atmosphere of peace and unity has taken root. People visit the temple without discrimination based on caste, resulting in societal upliftment. Moreover, several organisations are making efforts to disseminate Sanatan Dharma by going to the Dang district.

Two years back, Bajrangbali arrived in Songadh to save tribals who were being converted. On the 18th of June in 2022, more than 35 persons from six families in the Kotwadia group of the tribal class abandoned Christianity and reverted to Hinduism in Budhwada village, Songadh taluka, Tapi district, during a program organised by Rashtriya Janjati Manch at the Hanumanji temple.