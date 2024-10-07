The barbaric attack by Hamas on innocent civilians in the Jewish country on 7th October of last year was the catalyst for the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has embroiled the entire Middle East in fierce warfare for many decades. Notably, other Islamic nations including Iran, which is known to have close ties with the Hamas leadership and Lebanon among others also jumped in which only intensified the violence and raised concerns that the dispute would spill over into other parts of the world.

A recent tipping point in the struggle transpired when Iran launched its largest-ever assault on its regional adversary, on the night of 1st October, with a barrage of almost 200 ballistic missiles. Iran claimed that the strikes were intended for military bases, but Israel’s aerial defences, supported by the United States and the United Kingdom thwarted the attack and prevented any major loss of property and life except for one Palestinian worker named Sameh Al-Asali who was killed in Jericho and four other Palestinians were wounded by shrapnel from the same rocket.

The alarm system and Israel’s robust network of bomb shelters all over residential areas prevented major loss of life.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, providing details about the assault stated, “Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil at the State of Israel. There were a small number of hits in the centre of Israel and some other hits in southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States.”

Expectedly, an incensed Israel pledged that the Islamic Republic would pay heavily for its misadventure. “Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it,” vowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X (formerly Twitter). Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also called the incident a “severe and dangerous escalation.” He declared, “Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.”

The world has been awaiting Israel’s response in trepidation ever since, however, the latter has not acted upon its promise as of yet and there might be an interesting reason for the delay.

The US offers “compensation” to forgo attacking specific targets in Iran to a reluctant Israel

President Joe Biden’s administration has offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrains from hitting specific Iranian targets, in retribution for Tehran’s attack, as per a report in Jerusalem Post. According to the report, US officials offered their Israeli counterparts “extensive diplomatic backing and additional military aid” in exchange for the sparing of some targets within Iranian territory. This package was put forth during discussions regarding the ‘optimal way’ to respond to the strikes, between officials from the two nations.

However, the lucrative offer doesn’t appear to sway the Israelis who reaffirmed their commitment to protecting their nation and its people. “We consider the United States to be our ally and are always ready to listen. At the same time, we will do all that’s necessary to protect the citizens of Israel and the security of Israel,” expressed an Israeli official.

Jerusalem is reportedly preparing a major attack on the Iranian regime that could aim at nuclear facilities and oil fields. Interestingly, President Biden has voiced his opposition to both. Israel pointed out that it will respond in a way that “will cause Iran to reconsider its desire to enter into a drawn-out conflict” because it is not interested in a protracted war of attrition with the Islamic Republic.

President Joe Biden was also questioned whether the US would support an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites. “The answer is no,” he replied after which Donald Trump mocked him and stated, “They asked him, what do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran? And he goes, ‘As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff.’ That’s the thing you want to hit, right?” He then asked, “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to hit? I mean, it’s the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons. When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later.”

On 9th October, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to embark on an “urgent, 24-hour visit” to the United States, where he will hold meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin among other prominent officials. “It’s important for us to hold discussions on strategic cooperation between our countries and defence cooperation in light of the threats posed by Iran and its proxies,” he mentioned and added, “We are powerful when we are aligned, and I want to make sure of it.”

However, Yoav Gallant asserted, “Israel will respond to the unprecedented Iranian attack in the manner of our choosing, and at the time and place of our choosing.” He further highlighted that all options are open in terms of potential targets.

On the other hand, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization grounded all airlines operating within and outside of the Islamic Republic for almost nine hours on the night of 6th October over “operational restrictions,” according to state-run media. The flights were halted soon after Yoav Gallant warned, “Israel is powerful in defence and offence, and this will be reflected in the manner of our choosing, at the time and place of our choosing.” “Whoever thinks that by trying to harm Israel they will deter us from taking action, should take a look at (our operational achievements) in Gaza and in Beirut,” he further declared.

Pertinently, the US and the IDF have been corresponding about further action following the attack and United States Central Command (CENTCO) Chief General Michael Kurilla is at present in Israel for the same. The most remarkable part of the ongoing discussions is the package which includes a total guarantee of comprehensive diplomatic protection as well as a weapons package and Israel’s resistance to accept the offer.

Although the US appears to be keen to prevent any escalation that would arise from an Israeli attack on Iran’s vital assets, the Jewish state appears to prioritize security and safety in this difficult situation. Israel hasn’t, however, fulfilled its vow of vengeance, yet.

Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

It is important to remember that the current crisis emerged after the death of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the supremo of the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah which also has a political presence, in an underground bunker in Beirut on 27th September. Many senior leaders of the outfit, which is backed by Iran were eliminated in the attacks. Israeli Defense Forces launched multiple bunker-buster bombs at Hezbollah’s underground bunkers in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, in the operation called “New Order.”

Hezbollah’s top leadership met in the organization’s headquarters, which are hidden beneath residential buildings, to discuss potential assaults on Israel in view of increasing hostility along the Israel-Lebanon border. Approximately 85 “bunker-buster” bombs, often referred to as “ground penetration munition,” were reported to have been utilised in the operation. Furthermore, just days earlier, thousands of pagers used by the terrorist outfit Hezbollah detonated all throughout Lebanon on 17th September which led to the deaths of at least eight members and 2,750 reported injuries out of which 200 were critical. The events led to major anger in the Islamic world, especially in Iran after which it attacked Israel.