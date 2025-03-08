Wednesday, June 11, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Empowering women, inspiring India: PM Modi hands over his X handle to trailblazing women on Women’s Day

On Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi handed over his X handle to six inspiring women achievers from diverse fields, including Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, nuclear scientist Elina Mishra, space scientist Shilpi Soni, and entrepreneurs Anita Devi, Ajaita Shah, and Anjlee Agarwal. They shared their empowering journeys and messages, encouraging women to pursue their passions and achieve success.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi handed over his X account to six women achievers

Celebrating Women’s Day on 8th March, Prime Minister Modi handed over his X handle to six women achievers from different fields to pay respect to the ‘Nari Shakti’. The six women achievers including Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, nuclear scientist Elina Mishra, space scientist Shilpi Soni, entrepreneurs Anita Devi and Ajaita Shah, and founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility Anjlee Agarwal took over the PM’s handle and shared a glimpse of their inspiring journeys.

Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu

Taking over the PM’s X handle Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbaby, who won the Women’s Grand Chess Tournament 2023, wrote, “I am Vaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Narendra Modi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments.” She urged parents and siblings to support girls and put faith in their abilities. “Your passion will power your success” is her special message to all women.

Nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni

Next to take over the Prime Minister’s X account were nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni. “Our message – India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it,” they wrote. Elina Mishra hails from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha while Shilpi Soni comes from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Mishra is providing her services at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai and Soni is working with the Indian Space Research Centre in Bengaluru.

Entrepreneur Anita Devi

Ananta Devi is an entrepreneur hailing from a village in the Nalanda district in Bihar. She founded a startup named Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited. “Today, I am working to take my family forward through mushroom production. I have not only made my path easier but have also made hundreds of women self-reliant by giving them employment opportunities. Now my company also provides essential items like fertilisers, seeds and pesticides to farmers at cheap rates. Today, hundreds of women working in this company are getting a life of self-respect along with livelihood, ” she wrote.

Entrepreneur Ajaita Shah

Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, Ajaita Shah also gave her message for women through PM Modi’s X handle. Shah’s initiative helps women become self-reliant business owners and last-mile distributors of essential goods and services reducing the gap between rural markets and economic growth.

“A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future and a maker of modern India! And, our nation is taking the lead in building financially empowered women,” she wrote in her message to all the women in India.

Founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility Anjlee Agarwal

Anjlee Agarwal has worked to ensure inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure. She is the founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility.

“Let’s ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence. Let us build on the recent gains and improve lives for persons with disabilities,” she wrote in her message.

She has been instrumental in making schools and public spaces across the country accessible for people with disabilities.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

