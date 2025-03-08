Empowering women, inspiring India: PM Modi hands over his X handle to trailblazing women on Women’s Day

Celebrating Women’s Day on 8th March, Prime Minister Modi handed over his X handle to six women achievers from different fields to pay respect to the ‘Nari Shakti’. The six women achievers including Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, nuclear scientist Elina Mishra, space scientist Shilpi Soni, entrepreneurs Anita Devi and Ajaita Shah, and founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility Anjlee Agarwal took over the PM’s handle and shared a glimpse of their inspiring journeys.

Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu

Taking over the PM’s X handle Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbaby, who won the Women’s Grand Chess Tournament 2023, wrote, “I am Vaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Narendra Modi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments.” She urged parents and siblings to support girls and put faith in their abilities. “Your passion will power your success” is her special message to all women.

Vanakkam!



I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments. pic.twitter.com/LlYTmqE2MQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni

Next to take over the Prime Minister’s X account were nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni. “Our message – India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it,” they wrote. Elina Mishra hails from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha while Shilpi Soni comes from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Mishra is providing her services at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai and Soni is working with the Indian Space Research Centre in Bengaluru.

Space technology, nuclear technology and women empowerment…



We are Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist and we are thrilled to be helming the PM’s social media properties on #WomensDay.



Our message- India is the most vibrant place for science… pic.twitter.com/G2Qi0j0LKS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Entrepreneur Anita Devi

Ananta Devi is an entrepreneur hailing from a village in the Nalanda district in Bihar. She founded a startup named Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited. “Today, I am working to take my family forward through mushroom production. I have not only made my path easier but have also made hundreds of women self-reliant by giving them employment opportunities. Now my company also provides essential items like fertilisers, seeds and pesticides to farmers at cheap rates. Today, hundreds of women working in this company are getting a life of self-respect along with livelihood, ” she wrote.

मैं अनीता देवी, नालंदा जिले के अनन्तपुर गांव की रहने वाली हूं। मैंने जीवन में बड़े संघर्ष देखे हैं। लेकिन मेरा हमेशा से मन था, अपने दम पर कुछ करने का। 2016 में मैंने खुद स्वरोजगार करने का निर्णय लिया था। उसी दौर में स्टार्ट-अप्स का इतना क्रेज बढ़ गया था। इसलिए 9 साल पहले मैंने भी… pic.twitter.com/DFrQ8sDJd2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Entrepreneur Ajaita Shah

Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, Ajaita Shah also gave her message for women through PM Modi’s X handle. Shah’s initiative helps women become self-reliant business owners and last-mile distributors of essential goods and services reducing the gap between rural markets and economic growth.

“A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future and a maker of modern India! And, our nation is taking the lead in building financially empowered women,” she wrote in her message to all the women in India.

A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future and a maker of modern India! And, our nation is taking the lead in building financially empowered women.



I, @Ajaita_Shah, am really delighted to be handling PM… pic.twitter.com/Jx0ony2hwS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

Founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility Anjlee Agarwal

Anjlee Agarwal has worked to ensure inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure. She is the founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility.

“Let’s ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence. Let us build on the recent gains and improve lives for persons with disabilities,” she wrote in her message.

Namaste India and Happy #WomensDay.

I am Dr. @access_anjlee, founder of @samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility. Through PM @narendramodi’s social media handle, which I have the honour of taking over today, I want to ignite a spark of transformation, and seek a call to… pic.twitter.com/HTTgSYHpZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

She has been instrumental in making schools and public spaces across the country accessible for people with disabilities.