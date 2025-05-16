On Thursday (15th May), the Enforcement Directorate arrested Bahubali Shah, the co-owner of Gujarat Samachar. Shah’s arrest came after the ED officials conducted raids at the office of the newspaper and residences of its owner on Thursday. The ED uncovered financial irregularities during the raids and later arrested Bahubali Shah.

Gujarat Samachar is the digital brand of GSTV, and often publishes anti-national and offensive articles against the Indian Army. Before ED, the Income Tax Department had raided the premises linked to Gujarat Samachar.

Following the arrest, Bahubali Shah was taken to VS Hospital for a medical check-up. However, Shah insisted on going to a private hospital, he was then taken to Zydus Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 14), a team of the Income Tax Department from Mumbai raided the Khanpur head office of Gujarat Samachar, the residences of Bahubali Shah, Shreyans Shah, GSTV channel on SG Highway etc. After the search operation of the Income Tax Department was completed, the Enforcement Directorate officials conducted search operations at the offices of the daily and the residential premises of the owners.

ED suspects financial irregularities and money laundering

This entire action is pointing towards financial irregularities and money laundering taking place under the guise of news. But so far, the agencies have not issued any official notification. It is worth noting that the investigation in this case is still ongoing, and there is every possibility that more arrests may be made.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting removed the official X handle of Gujarat Samachar for sharing false and damaging information about the ongoing Operation Sindoor in the country.