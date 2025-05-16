A Muslim gang in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, trapped several Hindu girls, raped them, and made videos. They even tried to sell the videos on porn sites. During interrogation, the Muslim boys told that all this is done for ‘Sawaab‘. The media reported the incident as it is. Now this has created a problem for the propaganda portal ‘The Wire’. The Wire has a problem with why the truth of the Muslims who committed this heinous crime for ‘Sawaab’ was published.

Huneza Khan wrote an article in ‘The Wire’ on May 16, 2025 about this incident. In this article, Khan claimed that a media trial has been conducted in this Bhopal rape case. The Wire wrote that this news about horrific stories of the girls create ‘religious hatred’.

Notably, Muslim boys had raped Hindu girls in Bhopal after making them drink ganja, made videos of them, and also burnt them with cigarettes. When media organisations reported these things without any hesitation, The Wire got irritated.

The suffering of Hindu girls seems like a WhatsApp forward to Wire. Wire does not call this incident a crime against Hindu girls but an incident that allegedly happened with ‘college girls’. That is, on one hand it is angry at the media institutions because they told the truth about these Muslims and made people aware, while on the other hand it tones down this entire crime and hides the truth carefully.

Wire says that due to this kind of reporting, the ethics of the media are being questioned. That is, if the media starts showing the suffering of Hindus, then its ethics are gone. Remember that Wire is the same institution that did a hit job against the BJP. Later it had to remove it with an apology. This did not happen with it once, but it has apologized repeatedly.

This same Wire is talking about ‘media ethics’. It is like a bandit criticizing why violence is a bad thing. In this case, Wire wants to shift the entire focus to the fact that these crimes were actually committed by Muslim boys not because of their Jihadi mentality but because of ‘patriarchy’. Wire’s shamelessness in protecting Muslim criminals is not surprising. It has been promoting anti-India propaganda even during the war period, crimes against Hindus are a small matter for it.

Thousands of cases of ‘love jihad’ have come to light, whose victims are not only Hindu but also Christian girls. It tells the real meaning of jihad. Actually, Wire does not have a problem with the fact that the standards of media are falling, or that the media is creating an atmosphere of fear about things. It is pained by the fact that why the media clearly told the name of the Muslims and their mission.

Wire wants those golden days back when if a Muslim was accused, his crime was carefully hidden by writing words like ‘man’, ‘person’ and ‘particular community’, when only Hindus were shown as the aggressors. It wants those days back when even after being killed in riots, Hindus were considered criminals. If it was concerned about the falling standards of media, then this institution, which deals in lies every day, would have pulled down its shutters first. Its pain is different.

In the Bhopal case, the Muslim gang leader Farhan had told the police during interrogation that he has no regrets about raping Hindu girls, trapping them and threatening them. He had told the police that this is a sawab (meritorious) act according to Islam. Farhan has also told the police that he wanted to ruin the lives of Hindu girls and considered this act as Jihad, that is why he targeted them. He is proud of this.

The boys involved in this gang used to make videos of each other raping. The names of the boys involved in the gang are Farhan, Abrar, Nabeel, Saad and Ali among others. Some of them would arrange rooms for rape, some would bring marijuana. Some would advise that if a Hindu girl refuses to be raped, then sell her video. Dance academies, colleges, offices and many other places were where these Hindu girls were targeted. But for Wire, revealing all this truth is an act of ‘hate’.

Wire will continue to feel this pain, because the change that has come in the society in the last 11 years has strengthened Hindus to express their pain.