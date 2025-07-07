In a charged Lok Sabha session during the ongoing debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling and confrontational speech that not only laid bare Pakistan’s culpability but also shredded the Congress party’s decades-long policy failures on national security.

Here are the seven major highlights from his address:

1. “Pakistan pleaded for ceasefire, no one stopped India”

Setting the record straight, PM Modi asserted that the May 10 ceasefire with Pakistan was not the result of international pressure, as the opposition has tried to insinuate, but a direct consequence of Pakistan’s desperation.

“No leader in the world asked India to stop Operation Sindoor,” the Prime Minister said, dismissing the claim that US President Donald Trump mediated the ceasefire.

2. JD Vance’s late-night call & India’s tough warning

PM Modi recalled a late-night call from US Vice President JD Vance, who conveyed intelligence about a possible large-scale Pakistani retaliation. At that moment, Modi was in a meeting with Indian military commanders.

“He said Pakistan was planning a big attack. I told him clearly—‘If that’s their intention, it will cost them dearly. Goli ka jawab gola se denge’,” Modi thundered in the House, reaffirming India’s deterrent posture.

3. “Pahalgam attack targeted Hindus”

Modi spoke at length about the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, pointing out that the victims were targeted based on religion.

“This was not just an act of terror; it was an attempt to ignite communal flames by killing Hindu pilgrims. The world saw the true face of Pakistan.”

4. “World supported us, Congress did not”

A visibly angry Prime Minister condemned the Congress party’s refusal to support Operation Sindoor, despite India receiving backing from 190 out of 193 UN countries.

“Everyone in the world supported our action during Operation Sindoor. But within our own country, the Congress doubted our soldiers and questioned our action.”

5. Indus Waters Treaty: “Nehru’s blunder”

Turning the spotlight on Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi called the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) a historic mistake.

“Nehru signed away our rivers without ensuring India’s water security. Worse, he even gave money to Pakistan to build dams,” Modi alleged, attacking the Congress’ diplomatic naivety.

6. MFN status to Pakistan even after Mumbai 26/11 attack

Modi lambasted the UPA era for its lenient treatment of Pakistan, revealing that India continued to give ‘Most Favoured Nation’ (MFN) status to Pakistan even as terror attacks on Indian soil escalated.

“What kind of national interest is this, where trade status is gifted to a country that kills our citizens?” he asked rhetorically.

7. “Not one Pakistani diplomat expelled after 26/11”

In one of the speech’s most stinging lines, Modi said:

“After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, when 170 innocent Indians were killed by Pakistani terrorists, not one Pakistani diplomat was expelled. That was the Congress’ idea of national security.”

PM Modi’s address in Parliament was more than just a political rebuttal; it was a declaration of India’s evolved national security doctrine. From military retaliation to diplomatic boldness, Modi emphasized that India will no longer be restrained by outdated doctrines of appeasement.

With Operation Sindoor, India has not just avenged Pahalgam but has also sent a clear message to the world and to its own political class: India’s patience is not weakness, and its silence is not surrender.