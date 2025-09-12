On Wednesday (10th September), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam government to probe the alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan submitted its 96-page report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The report was handed over at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the presence of SIT members Munna Prasad Gupta, Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami and Maitrayee Deka.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that the Assam Cabinet had constituted the SIT to investigate the “anti-India activities” and “have unearthed startling facts.”

He wrote, “On 17th February, 2025, the Assam Cabinet constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates. During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation.”

He further said that the inquiry also shed light on how Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior facilitated the visit of an Assam MP to the neighbouring country.

He wrote, “The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national, who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament, in the larger nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Furthermore, the investigation also sheds light on how the Ministry of Interior, Govt of Pakistan, facilitated the visit of an Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam in their country.”

The Chief Minister added that the state government will now examine the SIT’s findings in detail. CM Sarma alleged that out of four members of Gogoi’s family, three hold foreign citizenship.

“The Assam Government will now examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public,” the Assam CM wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Googi has claimed that CM Sarma’s allegations are based on a “fabricated story.”

“He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) thinks that people of Assam are foolish enough to believe his wild allegations. He does not respect the intelligence and the wisdom of the people of Assam. The people of Assam know that he has built a fabricated story based on allegations only to hide the corrupt rule of his government and how he has used the chair of the Chief Minister of Assam to enrich his family and amass huge properties and illegal wealth…” Gogoi said.

It must be recalled that during a parliamentary discussion of Operation Sindoor 29th July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah blasted Congress MP and party’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, for his previous trips to Pakistan and asked as to whether he had ever visited the India-Pakistan border.

As OpIndia reported earlier, Elizabeth Coulburn, Gogoi’s British wife, is a project manager at Delhi’s Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN). Surprisingly, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani native, serves as the Regional Director of CDKN for Asia. He has a history of spreading misinformation against India, especially via his X account. He even posted in support of Gogoi for raising Delhi riots issue in the Parliament.

Sarma has repeatedly made grave allegations against him. “Serious questions need to be answered regarding allegations of ISI links, leading young individuals to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalization. and the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years. Additionally, participation in a conversion cartel and receiving funds from external sources, including George Soros, to destabilize national security are grave concerns that cannot be ignored,” CM Sarma asserted in February of this year.