A young Hindu tribal man was beaten to death in Dabhel village of Navsari district in Gujarat, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over targeted violence. The victim, identified as Dipak Kalidas Rathod, was from the Halpati tribal community. He died during his treatment due to a brutal attack by many Muslim men from his area, as revealed in the FIR filed by the Navsari police.

The incident took place on 15th December, when Dipak was returning home from work in the evening. Police have arrested the accused and initiated further legal action. Following his death, murder charges have been added to the case.

Dispute linked to refusal to slaughter cow

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with OpIndia, Dipak had earlier worked at the residence of Shaukat Usman Ekalwaya, a resident of Dabhel village, about a year ago. Dipak said that he was not paid properly for his work and was repeatedly pressured to slaughter a cow.

Dipak refused to do so and left the job. After leaving the job, he started doing other work by grazing cows and buffalo for a living. His family claims that resentment over his refusal continued and eventually led to the violent attack.

Before his death, Dipak recorded a video statement, now available with OpIndia, in which he said he was attacked because he refused to slaughter a cow and because of long-standing hostility.

Attack near the graveyard while returning home

As per the complaint, on the evening of 15th December, around 6:30 pm, Dipak was walking back home after finishing work when he was stopped near a graveyard on the roadside. The accused blocked his path, began abusing him, and hurled caste-based slurs.

The FIR names Hasan Shaukat Ekalwaya and Hussain Mohammed Ekalwaya, along with several unidentified muslim men, as the attackers. Dipak was threatened with death before the assault began.

According to the complaint, Hussain and others held Dipak down, while Hasan and the rest pulled out an axe from a bicycle and began attacking him. Dipak suffered serious injuries to his chest and legs during the assault.

As Dipak screamed for help, his wife, father, and other villagers rushed to the scene. Seeing locals gather, the attackers fled. An ambulance was called, and Dipak was rushed to Navsari Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

Police reached the spot shortly after and began recording Dipak’s statement while he was undergoing treatment. Despite medical efforts, his condition worsened, and he later died in the hospital. After his death, the police added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR.

FIR registered under multiple sections

Soon after Dipak was hospitalised, a large number of villagers gathered, demanding strict action. The Maroli Police Station team reached the spot and recorded Dipak’s statement, based on which an FIR was registered.

Initially, police booked the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 115(2), 117(2), 352, 351(3), and 54, along with provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act and Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.

However, Dipak’s condition deteriorated during treatment, and he died due to his injuries. Following his death, police added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR. Police said all named accused have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to identify others who may have been involved.

Earlier videos show Dipak speaking about threats

Local Hindu organisations said Dipak had earlier spoken to the media about being pressured to slaughter cows and being attacked when he refused. That video, too, is available with OpIndia.

After Dipak’s death, his wife accused the police of inaction, claiming she had approached the police station at least twice earlier to complain about threats and harassment. “No action was taken, and today my husband is dead,” she said.

Anger grows among local Hindu community

Dipak’s death led to a large gathering of people outside the hospital, with members of the Hindu community demanding justice and strict action against the accused. Protests were held in and around Dabhel village, with residents alleging long-standing intimidation by certain families.

Hindu activist Jay Patel Nagaraj told OpIndia that while three people have been named as accused, more individuals were involved in the attack. He accused the police of downplaying the scale of the violence.

“The demand of the Hindu community is clear. All accused should be publicly presented in Dabhel village, and strict action should be taken so that such incidents do not happen again,” he said, alleging police negligence and demanding action against responsible officers.

Dabhel village’s troubled past

Dabhel village, located in Jalalpore taluka, has a history of communal tension. The village has a Muslim majority population, while the Halpati Hindu tribal community is small in number.

Locals say that the Ekalwaya family has a long criminal history. Police records reportedly confirm past cases related to cow slaughter, assault, and intimidation involving members of the family. Residents claim that fear has prevailed in the village for years, discouraging people from filing complaints.

Earlier beef-related controversy in the village

Dabhel had earlier come into the spotlight in 2023, when Maroli police raided the house of Ahmed Mohammed Suzan, who ran a snack centre in the village. The raid revealed that beef-filled samosas were allegedly being sold under the guise of chicken and mutton samosas.

Police said the accused had been selling beef samosas for nearly four years. Both Muslims from the village and Hindus from nearby areas had consumed the beef samosa. Ahmed Mohammed Suzan was arrested, and legal proceedings were initiated.

Valsad MP meet the victim’s family

Following Dipak’s death, several local BJP leaders visited the hospital and spoke to police officials, demanding swift and strict action. Valsad BJP MP Dhaval Patel also visited Dipak’s family at their home in Dabhel village.

The MP met Dipak’s grieving family and assured them that justice would be delivered. He also criticised what he called the silence of so-called tribal leaders and activists.

“Those who claim to be messiahs of the tribal community are nowhere to be seen today,” Patel said. He accused certain leaders of remaining silent out of fear of losing their vote bank.

Without naming individuals, Patel questioned why some MLAs who frequently speak about tribal rights were absent when a tribal youth was killed by members of muslim community.