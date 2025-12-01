Media and social media are abuzz with alarmist headlines, claiming that a major part of India is now a great risk of massive earthquakes and that crores of people might die. Some videos and social media posts are making it sound as if the Himalayas are suddenly going to blow up beneath our feet and over our heads, swallowing the north and north-eastern India and killing the majority of the Indian population that lives in the foothills of the mountain range and the plains of the rivers that originate from it.

The reality, however, is slightly less dramatic.

On November 28, India released an updated, new seismic zonation map, as part of the revised Earthquake Design Code, by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The new map places the entire Himalayan region under Zone VI, the highest risk zone, for the first time. This also means that around 75% of the Indian population now lives in seismically active zones, and 61% of India’s landmass is now under seismic risk.

But even that is not as alarming as it sounds. Because, for Indonesia, almost the whole nation, 100% of their landmass is ‘seismically active’. They are literally sitting above the Ring of Fire. They had 2212 earthquakes in 2023 and 1872 in 2024. Every week, some volcano starts hissing and puffing, throwing lava around. They have around 130 active volcanoes and are happily living with them. The same is the case with Japan, and even China has 65% of its landmass that comes under the ‘seismically active’ classification.

However, the devil is in the details. The tectonic realities of the Indian subcontinent have been the same for millions of years. The news is that we are now changing how we classify our landmass as per seismic activity, using the latest scientific data and ensuring the best possible preparedness.

India’s seismic map was first drawn in 1962.

The new map marks a radical shift in India’s seismic hazard assessment because, now 61% of the nation comes under the moderate to high hazard zones. The new Zone VI now spans from Jammu & Kashmir in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east. Though it was well known that the Himalayan region is a generally seismically active zone, the previous classification divided this region into a mix of Zone IV and Zone V.

What is the classification, and what does Zone VI (highest risk) mean?

In the seismic zoning system, zones indicate the expected intensity of ground shaking during an earthquake, based on factors like peak ground acceleration (PGA). Higher risk zones demand stricter safety measures and design rules to minimise property damage and loss of life. Basically, this means more steel, and deeper foundations, apart from stricter planning standards in a larger area of the country.

The updated map takes into account major earthquakes that have occured in the larger region, like Nepal in 2015, and the Turkey-Syria earthquake in 2023. The updated design rules factor in geological aspects, like the Himalayan Frontal Thrust (HFT), locked fault segments accumulating stress for 200+ years, especially in the central Himalayas, and seismic gaps and the possibilities of ruptures spreading from central to outer regions.

The new map also automatically classifies boundary towns between seismic zones into a higher risk zone, contrary to the earlier system that depended on administrative borders.



The zone classification is as follows:

Seismic Zone Hazard Level Meaning Regions (Typical Examples) Zone II Low Light shaking expected Central India, parts of South India, MP, Rajasthan Zone III Moderate Noticeable shaking Mumbai, parts of north Odisha and Jharkhand Zone IV High Strong shaking possible Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Patna, Gandhinagar Zone V Very High Very strong shaking Eastern Ladakh, Himalayan foothills Zone VI (new introduction) Extreme Great earthquakes (M8+) possible Entire Himalayan arc: Kashmir–Himachal–Uttarakhand–Nepal border region–Sikkim–Arunachal



The new Zone VI classification means that the entire Himalayan region is capable of major earthquakes, with the magnitude of 8 and above on the Richter scale. The possibility of magnitude 9 events are also not ruled out in this zone.

The new seismic map zones, image via Vision IAS

New Earthquake Design Standard: What does it mean?

The Zone VI classification means new building and planning standards will have to be followed in these regions, confirming with the highest earthquake-resistance requirements in India’s building code (updated IS 1893).

1. All new constructions (houses, bridges, hospitals, schools) in Zone VI now must use enhanced designs, including higher ductility, better energy dissipation, and limits on structural displacement.

2. Stricter land-use rules in urban planning, like halting development on soft soils or near fault areas, and factoring in population density and earthquake vulnerability before executing constriction projects.

3. Disaster preparedness drills, audits and early warning systems will now be mandatory in states like Haryana, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Sikkim, and parts of the Northeast, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

4. Cost of building is going to increase as public infra like schools, bridges, dams, highways and airports will now need better designs and reinforcements that need costlier building materials and engineering oversight.

5. Critical infrastructure like schools and hospitals will now need to be made as per the strictest criteria of earthquake resistance, so that they remain safe and functional during earthquakes for better disaster management

Why is the Himalayan region seismically active?

The Himalayas are, geologically speaking, still forming. The Himalayas are one of the world’s most seismically active zones due to the ongoing tectonic collision forming the mountain range. The Himalayas are the result of the Indian Plate breaking off from the Supercontinent Gondwana and colliding with the Eurasian Plate, and that process is still happening for millions of years. The Indian Plate thrusts upwards to the Eurasian Plate and moves at a speed of around 5 cm/year.

Image via Nature.com

The contact zone between the two plates is a gigantic thrust fault system called the Main Himalayan Thrust (MHT). All that violence and turbulence is dissipated along a series of faults, spanning from Delhi to Tibet.

The problem is, most parts of the Himalayas have not ruptured in a major earthquake for 200–700 years, hence, scientists think that we better be prepared.

Why is this not a panic announcement, but rather a practical, scientific approach to earthquake preparedness

The words like ‘highest risk’, ‘crores of people under earthquake threat’, ‘entire Himalayan region under major earthquake risk’ etc circulating in the media may be nice clickbait headlines, but they are misleading. The new zone classifications are not a panic announcement, but it is the most honest, and updated reflection of risk India has ever published.

Himalaya have been our guardian for millennia. It is the reason for Monsoons, the ground of our civilisational foundation and the creator of our rivers, forests and plains. No matter what the media headlines scream, the mountain range is not going anywhere, and neither are the crores of people in India and Nepal that call the region their home. Earthquakes are a reality of the Earth because beneath the superficial tranquillity of the ground we walk on, the tectonic plates are moving over a lava-filled core, the instruments of the planet’s engine.

The updated map is a testimony of human preparedness, because better equipment, better monitoring and twenty-first-century knowledge has made us more capable of handling disasters.