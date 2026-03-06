Attacks by Islamists on Hindus during their festivals have become a disgraceful norm over the years. On the occasion of Holi, reports of violence against Hindus emerged from various parts of the country. In some places, Hindus celebrating Holi were assaulted, while in others, Islamists rioted over Holi colours splashed on mosque walls.

Situations became tense as disputes escalated in some areas, including Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and even the United Kingdom’s London. In most areas, the situation could be brought under control only after police intervention.

Year changes, Hindu festival changes, but attacks by Islamists driven by intolerance and sheer hatred for Hindus don’t. OpIndia has been documenting such incidents over the years during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Deepawali, Durga Pooja, and Holi, among other festivals.

The following is a detailed account of recent attacks on Hindus during Holi.

Clashes erupt in Bihar’s Munger over colour splashing on a Muslim man

On Holi, tensions erupted between Hindus and Muslim over the use of colours in Dom Tola, Rampur Colony, located in the Adarsh ​​police station area of ​​Munger district, Bihar. Hindu youths celebrating Holi splashed colours on some Muslim passersby, leading to a heated argument.

According to eyewitnesses, seeing the situation heating up, some anti-social elements tried to incite violence, and there was even the possibility of stone-pelting. Upon receiving information, Adarsh ​​Police Station Chief Pankaj Kumar Paswan arrived at the scene with police forces and calmed the situation by talking to both sides. Later, SDPO Abhishek Anand also arrived and appealed to the public to maintain peace. The administration has increased police patrols in the area.

Dehradun: Salim assaulted a vegetable seller

A case of assault on a vegetable vendor by some Muslim youths has been reported at Laxman Chowk in the Kotwali Nagar area of Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. According to the victim, Laxmi Devi Sonkar, a teenager, bought fruit and returned a short time later, abusing her.

It is alleged that he attacked her with fruit, slapped her, and threatened to kill her. When she resisted, he pushed her onto the road and ran away. The woman said that the accused had previously assaulted her mother.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Salim, a resident of Shiv Nagar Colony, Kanwali Road. Police reinforcements were deployed in the area following the incident due to tensions.

Hindu man cleaning temple attacked in Mirzapur

A man and his mother were attacked while cleaning a temple on Holi in Raipur village, located in the Vindhyachal Kotwali area of ​​Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh. Village resident Anil Kumar Gupta, who is the cow protection chief of the Vindhyachal block of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, was cleaning around the ancient Shiva temple in the morning.

Meanwhile, some Muslim men attacked them with bricks, stones, and iron rods. Their 60-year-old mother, Budhni Devi, who arrived after hearing the commotion, was also beaten. Police rushed both injured to the hospital, but due to their critical condition, they were later referred to the district hospital.

Police have registered a case against Angoor Ali, Hasmat Ali, Saddam Ali, and Naushad Ali, among others, and arrested the accused. Given the seriousness of the incident, a police camp has been set up in the village as a precautionary measure.

Anil Gupta said that some Muslims are constantly encroaching on the temple grounds to build houses. He renovated the ancient temple two years ago. Ever since, they have been trying to attack him. Gupta added that Muslims even abuse him when he goes to the temple to clean it.

Communal tensions in Rajasthan’s Tonk

In the Sanghpura neighbourhood of the Old Tonk police station area of ​​Rajasthan’s Tonk city, an incident of violence, stone-pelting occurred on Holi night (4th March). The incident occurred when a Muslim family was returning home after prayers, and a quarrel broke out due to an old rivalry.

Following the incident, tension escalated in the area. Police from three police stations and RAC personnel were deployed to control the situation. DSP Mrityunjay Mishra stated that the situation is currently under control and urged people to ignore rumours.

Ruckus erupts during Holi procession in Rajasthan’s Bundi

After an incident of colour-throwing during a Holi procession in Alod village, Bundi district, Rajasthan, some local Muslims created a ruckus. Muslims alleged that Hindus deliberately threw black paint on the mosque. Upon receiving information, a large police force led by Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

The police are reported to have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. Previously, during the Ram Navami procession, the Muslims had created a ruckus over the DJ, leading to tensions.

Hindu women were prevented from praying in Gujarat’s Bharuch

In Gujarat’s Bharuch, Muslims created a ruckus and attempted to stop Hindu women who arrived to pray. Various sources state that the disputed mosque was built from the remains of Hindu and Jain temples.

In the viral video of the incident, women are seen praying within the disputed complex, carrying flowers, coconuts, and offerings. Muslims not only protested this but also demanded action. The disputed Jama Masjid is currently under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India. The Sant Samaj claims that the site was originally the ‘Samali Vihar’ Jain temple and the birthplace of Chakradhar Swami.

Hindus assaulted in Punjab’s Mohali

A dispute erupted during Holi celebrations in the Mataur village market in Sector 70, Mohali, Punjab. Anti-Ambedkarite activist Rajesh Valmiki Chauhan alleged that a group of approximately 15-16 extremists attacked him in the Mataur village market near the mosque.

Speaking to OpIndia, Rajesh said that he was returning home with his brother when he saw some people creating a ruckus on the road and attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who were returning home after celebrating Holi.

Rajesh alleged that they were also armed with sticks and rods. He said that when he questioned them and protested the attack, saying that people were only celebrating their festival and such actions were against the law and the Constitution, the situation escalated.

Attack on Holi celebrations in London

A controversy also erupted during a Holika Dahan event held in the Harrow area of ​​London, UK. Organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Kendra, the event had received permission from the local council. During the event, some Islamic extremists from a nearby mosque disrupted the event.

They destroyed the sound system and began threatening people. Later, they returned with about 20 people and attacked worshippers again. Police arrived at the scene about an hour later and began investigating. Attending the event were prominent figures such as two mayors, the commander of the London Fire Brigade, the portfolio holder of Harrow Council, and the leader of the Labour group.

Despite such widespread civic and political support, extremists fearlessly targeted the event. The Hindu community in Britain is now demanding the same protection and respect as other communities.

Hindus have been targeted during festivals in the past as well

This isn’t the first time there’s been an attempt to incite tension around a Hindu festival. In previous years, violence targeting Hindus during Holi has been widespread. Sometimes threats are used, and sometimes Hindus celebrating Holi are directly attacked.

Nuh in Haryana has been in the news several times in the past few years due to reports of tension and communal violence. Incidents of unrest have occurred here, particularly during religious processions, forcing the administration to take steps such as curfews, internet shutdowns, and heavy police deployments.

Uttar Pradesh police have filed an FIR against nine YouTubers and social media influencers for spreading false and misleading information on social media about Mathura’s world-famous Lathmar and Laddumar Holi. These individuals circulated controversial video clips from last year, linking them to Holi in 2026.

Similarly, an attempt was made to disrupt the atmosphere during Holi in 2025. On February 22, 2025, reports emerged from the Baradari police station area of ​​Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, that some Islamic fundamentalists had threatened Hindu youths with corpses if they celebrated Holi. When the matter came to light, the police investigated and took action against Ayaan, Salman, Aman, and Rehan, among others.

Hindu students at Aligarh Muslim University requested permission to celebrate Holi, but the administration flatly refused, stating that they would not change the rules and that those who wanted to celebrate Holi should stay in the hostels. However, later reports emerged that after much effort, Hindu students were granted permission to play Holi.

The examples above are just a glimpse of a few incidents, but the reality is far more disturbing. Despite there being a pattern of Muslims attacking Hindus using one excuse or another during Hindu festivals, several such incidents do not even make to media headlines, let alone a nationwide outrage and policymakers taking concrete action.