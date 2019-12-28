The country has been in the midst of violence unleashed by Muslim mobs after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. One of the states that have seen the maximum violence by Muslim mobs is Uttar Pradesh, however, the state has taken swift action against the rioters. The Police came down heavily on the rioters and have even started the process to confiscate their property to compensate for the loss to public property. The action by the State against rioters has not gone down well with several ‘secularists’ who wanted the state to let the Muslim mobs run riots. One of them, seem to be the propaganda channel NDTV that habitually peddles fake news.

After the swift action against the rioters, the official Twitter handle of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath tweeted hailing the action sanctioned by the CM.

हर दंगाई हतप्रभ है। हर उपद्रवी हैरान है। देख कर योगी सरकार की सख्ती मंसूबे सभी के शांत हैं। कुछ भी कर लो अब, क्षतिपूर्ति तो क्षति करने वाले से ही होगी, ये योगी जी का ऐलान है। हर हिंसक गतिविधि अब रोयेगी क्योंकि यूपी में योगी सरकार है। #TheGreat_CmYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

The tweet posted translates to:

- Ad - - article resumes -

“Every rioter is stunned. Every rowdy/troublemaker is shocked. Watching Yogi government’s strict ways everyone is sitting calmly. Do whatever you wish, rioters will pay for the damage, this is Yogi ji’s announcement. Every violent act will now cry (of fear) because now UP has Yogi govt”.

The tweet by Yogi Adityanath’s office was rather simple. It hailed the tough action by the Yogi government against the rioters who were unleashing violence in the state. However, NDTV had different plans.

The NDTV headline read, “Shocked Every Protester”: Yogi Adityanath Justifies UP Crackdown”.

The opening paragraph of the NDTV article read, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday justified his government’s crackdown on agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the action has “shocked” every protester into silence”.

Read: Congress wants Yogi Adityanath to resign because he would not let Islamists and politicians burn UP during anti-CAA riots

The NDTV seems to have deliberately mistranslated Yogi Adityanath’s Office’s tweet to present a false picture. The headline and the first paragraph of the NDTV article suggest that Yogi Adityanath was deliberately cracking down on peaceful protestors and then, was boasting about the crackdown.

However, that is not what Yogi Adityanath Office’s tweet had said.

The headline has the word ‘shocked’ and hence, it is reasonable to believe that the headline was NDTV’s translation of the second line of the tweet which read, “हर उपद्रवी हैरान है”. The word ‘उपद्रवी’ when translated into English would mean a troublemaker or a rowdy person, thereby implying that the tweet was talking about the crackdown on rioters. However, NDTV has chosen to translate the word ‘उपद्रवी’ to ‘protestor’.

Read: UP police arrest PFI’s Uttar Pradesh head Waseem for allegedly masterminding violence during anti-CAA protests

In Hindi, if one were to write ‘protestor’, one would write ‘प्रदर्शनकारी’ and not ‘उपद्रवी’.

Thus, the correct representation of Yogi Adityanath’s tweet would roughly be “All the rioters are shocked (to see police action)” and not “shocked all protestors”. NDTV changed the meaning of the entire sentence completely from ‘rioters being shocked’ to ‘the government shocking protestors with its actions’.

Read: Congress demonises CM Yogi Adityanath for taking action against anti-CAA rioters in Uttar Pradesh, tweets distorted map of India

This nefarious misreporting by NDTV is in tune with the opposition’s insinuations and allegations that the Uttar Pradesh government came down heavily on peaceful protestors. The Congress has a political reason to shut its eyes to violent Muslim mobs, however, one wonders why a media entity would follow suit.

The state of Uttar Pradesh had indeed witnessed large-scale violence pertaining to the anti-CAA protests. However, as the police reports have substantiated, a large number of the violent incidents accompanying these protests were meticulously planned and plotted beforehand by the Islamists who participated in thousands to express their discontent with the passage of the Bill that intends to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

In one such incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, a frenzied mob of Islamists masquerading as students ran riot and broke the University’s Bab-e-Syed gate. Subsequently, the crazed mob of hoodlums pelted stones at the law enforcement officials, provoking them to initiate crackdown against them. The video evidence shattered the leftist cabal’s false assertions that the UP Police had broken down the AMU gate and that they had forcibly barged in the hostels to pick up the protestors.

Three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for engineering violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms. Besides, Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal MP was also arrested by the police for inciting mobs to embrace violent means while a case was registered by police against several accused persons including Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan for indulging in violent protests in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the Congress party had too tweeted deriding the Yogi Adityanath government for its action against rioters. It would almost seem like a section of the media and the Congress party are on cohorts and wanted the state government to let the Muslim mobs run amock, riot and indulge into violence.