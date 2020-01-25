Saturday, January 25, 2020
Home Crime Gujarat: Following Jumma Namaz, Hindus and Muslims clash allegedly over 'flying kites', one villager, Vinod Chawda dead
CrimeNews Reports

Gujarat: Following Jumma Namaz, Hindus and Muslims clash allegedly over ‘flying kites’, one villager, Vinod Chawda dead

The mob also burnt down a dozen houses. One local resident by the name of Vinod F Chawda was shot dead, though there is no confirmation whether he was shot dead by the mob or lost his life in the police action

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat: Clash broke out between 2 communities following Jumma Namaz
Heavy police deployment on the scene (Photo Credits: ANI)
Engagements119

On Friday, a clash broke out between two communities in Akbarpur village of Anand district in Gujarat, shortly after the conclusion of Friday’s Jumma Namaz in a local mosque. Reportedly, Hindus and Muslims clashed in the area and one Hindu, who has been identified as Vinod F. Chawda, lost his life during the violence.

As per initial reports, a minor fight led to the violence being aggrevated among the Hindu and Muslim community of the Gujarat village. Even though the police have not yet confirmed the reason behind the clash, reports suggest that the scuffle allegedly broke out over “flying kites”. The conflict between Hindus and Muslims had reportedly started on the occassion of Uttarayan where Hindus usually fly kites to celebrate the festival.

It is also being speculated whether the violence was fuelled by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), given that similar instances of chaos have followed after Jumma Namaz on Fridays.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The violence resulted in stone pelting, following which the police had to resort to shelling tear gas and lathi-charge. The mob also burnt down a dozen houses. One local resident by the name of Vinod F Chawda was shot dead, though there is no confirmation whether he was shot dead by the mob or lost his life in the police action. A villager, however, alleged that the deceased was not a part of the mob and had nothing to do with the violence.

Read: Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

At this point, it remains unclear whether Chawda was shot by the police or the violent mob. The situation is now under control and investigation is underway. Police deployment too has been increased heavily.

The police have claimed that the violence has been brought under control after they fired tear gas and resorted to lathi-charge.

Read: 8 attacks on Durga Puja and Dussehra processions in just 2 days, Durga idol vandalisation reported across India

This is not the first time when a mob resorted to violence in Gujarat. In December last year, a Muslim mob had attacked a police van during Anti-CAA protests led by Jignesh Mehvani.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:hindu muslim clash, muslim mobs, stone pelting after namaz, gujarat violence, gujarat communal violence, uttarayan, gujarat riots

Big Story

Yogi Adityanath is a mosquito, Pakistan was created to due to demand of Hindu Rashtra: NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai

OpIndia Staff -
Husain Dalwai
NCP leader Husain Dalwai says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a mosquito in front of Gandhi and Nehru
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
Seva Bharati has been supplying water to the Dalits in the area after the Muslim family denied

Kerala: Hindu residents of a colony denied drinking water for supporting CAA in Malappuram, FIR against BJP MP after she flagged the issue on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
A violent Muslim mob allegedly attacked a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, later Hindu houses were targeted and burnt

Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -
Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

OpIndia Staff -
Jaaved Jaaferi dangerous place

Actor Javed Jaaferi spreads fake news by Pakistani website claiming India has become the most dangerous place to live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had made false claim to mock HM Amit Shah's speech, later deleted when reality was pointed out

‘Journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai shares fake news on Amit Shah’s Delhi rally, deletes his tweets twice as reality is pointed out

OpIndia Staff -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,723FansLike
224,251FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com