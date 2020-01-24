The anti-CAA protests are becoming dangerous day-after-day as it has turned rampantly communal lately. In yet another display of hatred towards Hindu community, the Muslim anti-CAA protestors have attacked a pen shop in Chennai for selling pens that carried a pro-CAA message, reports Swarajya.

Reportedly, the Muslim mobs assembled in front of a shop in Chennai’s Richie Street after the owner of the shop sold pens with texts bearing the label, “We support CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) & NRC (National Register of Citizens)”

The video of the anti-CAA protest has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a group of Muslims have gathered outside the shop and can be heard raising slogans against the newly enacted legislation.

This is the pen. While pseudo seculars & Freedom of Speech warriors chose to ignore & stay totally away from the incident, #RSS & #HinduMunnani went there brought the police & stood with the poor & threatened shopkeeper who was warned by the extremists. Tamil/National media? pic.twitter.com/8Oh7kCTqWb — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 23, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

Following the incident, members of the Hindu Munnani group said they have filed a complaint and are waiting for further action against the protesters. Dinesh Kumar, owner of the shop said he has been receiving threats since yesterday.

“I was not aware that such words were printed on the pen. When the batches reached the shop, a Muslim boy saw the pen and left. Another person came to the shop, took a picture of the pen with the words and uploaded it on social media,” said Kumar.

“Since yesterday, I have been receiving threats through calls from many places, but now the shop is open and remains safe with police protection,” Kumar added.

Kumar has also filed an FIR with the police. The police officers said they have received the complaint and an investigation is on.

Read: Kerala: ASHA worker administering Polio vaccination thrashed by Muslim family after they thought she was collecting NRC data

The dangerous communalisation of the anti-CAA protests, added with rampant misinformation campaign against the law has pushed the Muslims of the country to threaten Hindu communities, which is being manifested in the form of attacks against common citizens across the country.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker and an Anganwadi worker was brutally thrashed by a Muslim family in Irukkuzi in Kollam district of Kerala after being mistaken as CAA-NRC officials.

Read: Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

In Rajasthan, a Muslim mob had attacked a woman named Nazeeran Bano in Brijdham area in Bharatpur, Kota, Rajasthan, over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. However, she was later let go after proving that she was a Muslim. Bano was let off after she convinced the crowd that she too was a Muslim like them. She was later asked to recite a verse from the Quran to prove her identity.

Similarly, one Chumki Khatun’s house was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal’s Birbhum over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. Chumki Khatun and her family are currently under police protection. The incident happened in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area.

Read: Rajasthan: Woman attacked over rumours that she was collecting NRC data, let off after proving that she was a Muslim

The attacks on Hindus by Muslim mobs have proved the claims that the anti-CAA protests have turned communal especially in societies where Muslims are in the majority.